- Through ownership of BIDS Trading, Cboe gains a foothold in the off-exchange segment of the U.S. equities market - BIDS Trading to operate as an independently managed trading venue separate from the Cboe U.S. securities exchanges - Acquisition follows successful partnership between Cboe and BIDS Trading, which began in 2016 with the launch of Cboe LIS, now one of the largest block trading platforms in Europe - Acquisition also provides opportunity for Cboe to expand its global footprint and diversify its product and service offerings in markets beyond U.S. equities and options