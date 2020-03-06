LYNDHURST, N.J., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), announced today its results for the year ended November 30, 2019. The results can be found on the chart below.
Net income was $554,462 for the year ended November 30, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $3,321,766 for the year ended November 30, 2018. Lance Funston, Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company made significant improvements in both top and bottom lines in fiscal 2019. This is due in part to the Company's strategic decision to put greater focus on digital on-line sales. We plan on continuing this focus in fiscal 2020. The Company, as previously announced, acquired the Hair Off and Solar Sense trademarks in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. We plan on selling these brands through our digital platform."
Further information, including the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2019 and the Annual Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com
CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus+White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products and "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products.
Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
Twelve Months Ended
November 30, 2019
November 30, 2018
Revenues
$ 17,137,382
$ 16,606,753
Net Income (Loss)
$ 554,462
$ (3,321,766)
Net Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$ 0.07
$ (0.45)
Diluted
$ 0.07
$ (0.45)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
7,464,492
7,375,314
Diluted
7,599,355
7,375,314
EBITDA *
$ 1,048,697
$ 596,000
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization