CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced today that it has been selected by Subaru of America, Inc. for its CCC® Promote technology that will provide its retailers with a powerful new marketing solution to price and promote parts to thousands of collision repair facilities while estimates are being written. CCC Promote is powered by the CCC ONE® platform, the industry's premier estimating platform used by 25,000 repairers and processing 24 million estimates annually. The real-time integration will provide participating Subaru retailers with an efficient new channel to expand promotional pricing of Subaru parts to an active network of buyers.
"Subaru drivers are passionate about their vehicles and have high performance expectations," said John Lancaster, National Wholesale Parts Manager, Subaru of America, Inc. "By working with CCC, we can help our retailers offer upfront promotional pricing for genuine Subaru parts to the thousands of shops that already use CCC. We're excited to work with CCC and leverage its CCC Promote technology as a powerful extension of our parts marketing strategy."
CCC Promote offers OEMs a direct way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company's parts e-commerce platform. The two work together to automate and streamline the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer. CCC processes more than $13 billion in parts annually. CCC Promote integrates with leading DMS providers.
"CCC is honored to support Subaru as it looks to connect with repairers and make its parts more broadly available," said Jim Kinsherf, vice president, OEM Group for CCC. "Each day, thousands of collision shops work within our platform to write repair estimates and identify appropriate parts. With our parts technology, participating Subaru retailers can offer estimators an easy way to understand and act on their parts options."
About CCC
CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE™ platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, CCC Casualty, operated by Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides end-to-end casualty solutions for first- and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers optimize experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CCC, the CCC logo, and CCC ONE are registered trademarks of CCC Information Services Inc.