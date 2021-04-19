PHOENIX, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Controlled Contamination Services is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony Hobson as the Vice President, Operations - West. Anthony will be reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer, Victor Hoffmeister and will be responsible for operations in the Western United States. Anthony comes to Controlled Contamination Services with over 20 years of experience in the field of Operational Excellence, where he primarily focused on customer care and service delivery.
Before joining the CCS team, Anthony held multiple senior and executive leadership roles in the cleaning & facility services industry. Impressively, Anthony led previous operations through a period of growth in revenue from $21MM up to as much as $100MM. Along the way, Anthony focused on developing operational excellence within the organization and providing high levels of service to his clients.
"Our team is thrilled to bring someone of Anthony's caliber to this organization, and I personally look forward to working with him," said Chief Operating Officer, Victor Hoffmeister.
Anthony is a Vancouver, BC native who moved to the US, served in the United States Marine Corps for six years, and then established his professional career, thereafter. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems, from Colorado Technical University, is a Six Sigma Green Belt, a Certified Franchise Executive, and holds multiple technical certifications related to IT. Anthony will add a distinguished skill set, knowledge, and experience to the operations team at Controlled Contamination Services. CCS is excited about the addition of this instrumental member of our team.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
About CCS
Controlled Contamination Services is a leading provider of facility solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, electronic, semiconductor, manufacturing, high tech, IT, and aerospace and defense industries. CCS provides its clients with highly specialized cleaning, bio-decontamination, as well as a wide array of technical service solutions that exceed the health, safety, and environmental requirements at facilities of any size and use. With more than 28 years of industry and quality knowledge and experts across the US, CCS utilizes an in-depth understanding of FDA regulations and GxP requirements to meet and exceed the most stringent cleaning and decontamination needs. Whether your site is a multi-million square foot facility or a more modest project, CCS is your choice to deliver the highest quality solutions for your environment.
CCS's Data Center Services Division provides a wide range of specialty cleaning services that include: Data Center Cleaning, Hot Aisle, and Cold Aisle Containment Systems, Water and Leak Detection, Facility Monitoring, Computer Room Cleaning, Post Construction Cleaning, Underfloor Plenum Cleaning, Raised Floor Access Cleaning, Equipment, and Environment Cleaning, Zinc Whisker Testing and Remediation, 7 X 24 Disaster Recovery Services. CCS also offers High-Efficiency Infrastructure Optimization products and services for data center customers who are in need of improved infrastructure cooling, power and monitoring efficiency, and management.
Media Contact
Katie Eschbach, Controlled Contamination Services, 7758428073, keschbach@cleanroomcleaning.com
SOURCE Controlled Contamination Services