CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group, Inc. (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Ryan Travaille to Communications Director. As Communications Director, Mr. Travaille will be responsible for developing, implementing, and governing communication and writing standards for CDG's external and internal communications in order to produce high-quality product documentation, user communications, and related technical documentation, as well as helping develop advertising and other creative content. In making this announcement, Bob LaBonte, CDG's President and CEO, stated that, "Ryan has been instrumental in CDG's marketing success in his position as Marketing Manager, and we believe that he will help us improve and expand our company's internal and external communication strategies and tools."
Ryan Travaille joined CDG 20 years ago as a Technical Writer and has experience in documentation, online help systems, copy writing, graphic design, database management, and web development. He has worked for CDG as a Technical Writer, Marketing Assistant, and Marketing Manager. Mr. Travaille has a BA in English from Gustavus Adolphus College and an MS in Professional Writing from Illinois State University.
About CDG:
CDG offers scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.
Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
ryant@cdg.ws