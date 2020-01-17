PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2019 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock





Symbol: CDR



CUSIP: 150602209





Total 




Section







 Distribution 


Ordinary 


199A


Nondividend

Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividend


Dividends


Distribution

2/8/2019


2/20/2019


$0.050000


$0.040525


$0.040525


$0.009475

5/10/2019


5/20/2019


$0.050000


$0.040525


$0.040525


$0.009475

8/9/2019


8/20/2019


$0.050000


$0.040525


$0.040525


$0.009475

11/8/2019


11/20/2019


$0.050000


$0.040525


$0.040525


$0.009475

Totals




$0.200000


$0.162100


$0.162100


$0.037900












Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB



CUSIP: 150602407





Total 




Section







 Distribution 


Ordinary 


199A


Nondividend

Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividends


Dividends


Distribution

2/8/2019


2/20/2019


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

5/10/2019


5/20/2019


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

8/9/2019


8/20/2019


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

11/8/2019


11/20/2019


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.453125


$0.000000

Totals




$1.812500


$1.812500


$1.812500


$0.000000












Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC



CUSIP: 1506025063





Total 




Section







 Distribution 


Ordinary 


199A


Nondividend

Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividends


Dividends


Distribution

2/8/2019


2/20/2019


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

5/10/2019


5/20/2019


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

8/9/2019


8/20/2019


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

11/8/2019


11/20/2019


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.406250


$0.000000

Totals




$1.625000


$1.625000


$1.625000


$0.000000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2019 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust 

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 57 properties, with approximately 8.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.