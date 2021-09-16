ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, announced the next installment of its interactive, virtual conference series, CEIPAL Connect, will take place on Friday, September 17th from 9:00 AM EST to 2:00 PM EST. More than 800 registrants are expected to attend the staffing industry's premier online event, which brings together global recruiting and staffing leaders from around the world to share their expertise and insights on a wide range of highly relevant topics.
The event's agenda includes in-depth panels discussing best practices for sourcing and acquiring talent as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on staffing and talent acquisition and the role of technology in building a more diverse workforce. There will be four ongoing presentation tracks, allowing attendees to join the sessions that most closely align with their interests. Each track has an overarching theme, with specific sessions on relevant topics. Many sessions will focus on industry-wide insights and trends, while others will outline effective marketing strategies and other useful primers for staffing firms (CEIPAL University).
"CEIPAL Connect has become so much more than a simple showcase event for our robust talent management ecosystem and our growing list of AI-driven capabilities to improve recruiting, increase new hires and simplify workforce management," said CEIPAL Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "In fact, we're proud to have grown this interactive event into one of the largest virtual gathering spaces for staffing leaders to discuss and exchange the ideas and information that are transforming the way our world works."
The opening keynote address will feature FordHarrison Partner and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Expert, Dawn Siler-Nixon, who will discuss ways to navigate the complexities of helping clients achieve their diversity goals, while avoiding legal landmines. CEIPAL Connect will also showcase the latest data from the CEIPAL & TechServe Alliance IT & Engineering Staffing Dashboard, as Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance will present analysis and insights on the adoption of innovative technology by staffing firms and its impact on operational efficiency through the course of the pandemic. The event will also include a closer look at CEIPAL's product roadmap and advanced previews of some upcoming features currently in development such as CEIPAL's groundbreaking DEI technology.
Various integrations and industry discussions will be led by CEIPAL partners. Matt Gayleard, Chief Marketing Officer of CloudCall, CEIPAL Connect's Gold Sponsor, will lead a session outlining why you should recruit for EQ over IQ in today's talent market. SheJobs will host a women-only panel of Fortune 500 business executives, who will discuss the important role of women when it comes to gender equality and diversity in the workforce. Spark Hire, Crimcheck, and iMocha will also host partner sessions about video interviews, background screenings, and coding assessments, respectively.
For more information about CEIPAL Connect and to register to attend the event for free, please visit https://www.ceipal.com/connect/agendas/17-september-2021/ .
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,600+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
