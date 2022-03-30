End-to-End Recruitment Solution Platform Partners with Leader in Video Interviewing Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today announced a partnership with Spark Hire, the world's leading video interviewing platform. The integration provides joint customers with a cohesive hiring and HR experience, with a focus on connecting innovative technology with a customer-first approach.
Spark Hire's video interviewing platform provides one-way and live video interview capabilities to improve the HR and recruiting process. The platform comes complete with a customizable interview experience to fit any sized team's needs and allows teams to get a better look at candidates earlier in the process to make better hiring decisions.
CEIPAL's integration with Spark Hire will enable users to:
- Configure video interview packages in Spark Hire
- Send candidates invitations to one-way video interviews through a status update in CEIPAL
- Access completed interviews with a simple click
"We're thrilled to provide our mutual customers the opportunity to streamline the hiring process while improving team collaboration and providing better candidate insight," says Spark Hire CEO, Josh Tolan. "This partnership allows us to once again reach our goal of improving every stage of the hiring process, while providing a top-notch customer experience. We're very much looking forward to working together."
Spark Hire estimates that its customers see a 5-7x improvement in screening efficiency by using a video interview platform.
"CEIPAL's primary mission is to connect staffing professionals with the best available talent as quickly as possible, and providing the most advanced technological platforms to establish that connection is critical," said CEIPAL Founder and CEO, Sameer Penakalapati. "Our integration with Spark Hire improves screening, selection, and interview processes across teams and platforms by instantly bringing more and deeper insights about any given candidate to every member of a recruiting team."
To learn more about the integration, please visit https://www.ceipal.com/integrations/sparkhire/.
About Spark Hire
Spark Hire helps thousands of organizations make better, more collaborative, & quicker hiring decisions. More than 6,000 organizations have interviewed millions of candidates across 100+ countries on Spark Hire. With the easiest to use product, unmatched customer service, & fair and transparent pricing, Spark Hire has become the most popular and #1 rated video interview platform on the market. Learn more on sparkhire.com and get started today!
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Their system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,800+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally. For more information, visit http://www.ceipal.com.
