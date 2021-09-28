DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, will be showcasing some of its latest advances in talent acquisition and recruitment CRM technology at ASA's Staffing World Expo (SW2021), the world's largest marketplace for the staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry, September 28 – 30 in Denver. At the event, staffing professionals can learn about CEIPAL's AI-Powered Talent Management platform, CRM, and preview some of the upcoming features currently in development such as CEIPAL's groundbreaking DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) technology. CEIPAL will also offer a chance for attendees to win an Oculus All-in-one VR gaming system.
CEIPAL's CMO Peter Velikin will join Indotronix Avani's President Venkat Mantha for Staffing World 2021 "Game Changer" session, "Indotronix Avani Leverages CEIPAL's AI for 2x Expansion," on Thursday, September 30, 10:40-10:55 a.m. MDT. Staffing professionals will learn how Indotronix Avani used CEIPAL's AI-driven technology, to give their recruiters the ability to:
-Integrate searches across all job boards, eliminating the need for complex Boolean search strings, thereby drastically reducing submittal times
-Automate resume harvesting and passive candidate searches to ensure the sourcing of the best talent in real-time
-Use AI to sort, match and rank candidates, then easily "clone" ideal matches to find similar candidates
-Leverage SMS features through Text-to-hire, which includes AI functionality, and enables recruiters to instantly automate engagement
CEIPAL will offer an array of product demonstrations and a sneak peak at its patent-pending DEI technology at exhibit booth #618 during the event. Guests at the booth will also be given an opportunity to experience virtual reality through an Oculus VR system, which they can register for a chance to win. Those who are not attending can request a personalized demo here. For additional information please visit, http://www.ceipal.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,600+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
Media Contact
Scott Montminy, CEIPAL, 6175489141, scott.m@ceipal.com
SOURCE CEIPAL