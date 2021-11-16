AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, will be showcasing some of its latest advances in talent acquisition, including its recruitment and sales CRM solutions as well as its patent-pending DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) technology at TechServe Alliance's Executive Summit. The industry event is dedicated to the issues and trends dominating the IT & engineering staffing and solutions industry and will be held from November 17-19 at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island, Florida. At the summit, staffing professionals can learn about CEIPAL's AI-Powered Talent Management platform, CRM, and DEI technology. CEIPAL will also offer a chance for attendees to win an Oculus All-in-one VR gaming system.
CEIPAL CTO Amar Chadipirala will host a roundtable discussion entitled "How Artificial Intelligence Can Double Your Business By Unlocking the Data in Your CRM" on Friday, November 19 at 3:00 pm EST. Attendees of this session will learn how AI can unlock the information in your CRM to shorten placement cycles, increase placement rate, and identify additional business opportunities with your existing clients.
ProcureWise Executive Vice President James Lucier will also be hosting a roundtable session entitled "How AI for DEI Can Be a Transformative Revenue Driver for Staffing Firms" on Friday, November 19, at 10:45 am EST. This session will focus on how available AI technology for DEI can be leveraged to become an immediate revenue driver for staffing firms by expanding business with existing clients and bringing new clients.
Summit attendees are encouraged to stop by the CEIPAL lounge area, located in the ballroom/pre-function area. Visitors can have their pictures taken in the photo booth there and/or experience virtual reality through an Oculus VR system for which they can register to win. Those who are not attending can request a personalized demo here. For additional information please visit, http://www.ceipal.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,800+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
Media Contact
Scott Montminy, CEIPAL, 6175489141, scott.m@ceipal.com
SOURCE CEIPAL