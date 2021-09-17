LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- trujivan, an emerging wellness anti-aging company, today announced that Shane Morand will be joining the company as a Strategic Global Advisor and Sales Leader. Shane Morand has worked at every level in the direct selling industry – from a global company co-founder to master distributor to sought-after mentor and speaker. The move to trujivan is one of passion.
"I met with Shane and explained our wellness vision, focused on anti-aging, for trujivan for the next 10 years. From that first conversation, Shane embraced our mission and has enthusiastically supported our movement," stated Jerry Yerke, trujivan Founder and President. "Today, we are recognizing his contributions as a Strategic Advisor, and are also looking forward to his renown sales and leadership development approach."
"I am truly thrilled to have someone of Shane's caliber choosing trujivan," stated Stefan Hostettler, trujivan Founder and CEO. "Our roadmap to success is clear – experienced and respected management, an esteemed and engaged medical advisory board and professional grade products. Shane is already making an impressive contribution and today we officially welcome him to trujivan!"
"Jerry Yerke and Stefan Hostettler have assembled a world-class management team with deep global experience and an incredible medical advisory board who have put their names on every product," stated Shane Morand. "Most important – the App and Back Office technology is innovative beyond traditional industry standards and the products can be demonstrated quickly!"
Shane continued, "I have been here before, and it is clear this movement will have exponential growth and good people worldwide will benefit from both the exclusive products and brilliant opportunity."
trujivan is the first direct selling industry company to provide professional grade products, all focused on anti-aging. The core products include: TruCore, to help rebuild the gut biome; TruImmune, to help boost the immune system; TruMind, supporting memory, focus and productivity; TruMetabolize, thyroid support; and TruEMF Defense which is designed to enhance protection from harmful electromagnetic fields.
Shane Morand understands goal achieving and success, he has been an enthusiastic student of Napoleon Hill's (Think and Grow Rich) principles since he was 19 years old. He became the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for a major printing firm in Ottawa, Canada at the age of 25.
In 2008 Shane co-founded an international consumer product company that sells its products through a network of independent distributors and became one of the most successful companies in the direct sales industry worldwide. From zero to $1 billion in combined sales in less than 5 years impacting over 2.2 million families in 50+ countries.
In 2018, Shane was selected to join the prestigious advisory board of a kinetically charged, yield-bearing, physical gold and silver monetary system of shared economic wealth. He is the Author of the Victory Book and has been recognized for numerous awards, for his exemplary leadership performance, his influence on free enterprise, and was presented with a Global Business Mentorship Award.
trujivan is an emerging wellness anti-aging company focused on helping people of all ages live their best lives. The science-derived, professional grade products are formulated by trujivan's medical advisory board and are available online and through independent business representatives throughout the U.S. and Europe. trujivan is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, please visit https://trujivan.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
