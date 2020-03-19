SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law practice Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC (MSM) recently announced that one of its founding partners, David S. Schulman, had been named as an Honorary Committee Co-Chair for the upcoming 2020 Walk the Talk signature celebration, hosted by Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT). JIT works to help foster-youth achieve the self-sufficiency needed to succeed as adults. The annual Walk the Talk event is a celebration and fundraiser that inspires leaders in the community to get involved, brings awareness and raises funds for the various programs overseen by JIT. Schulman was honored with the Co-Chair position for both his role as an active family law practice attorney and his personal dedication to the service of youth of all ages.
"These young people steal your heart when you hear how challenging their lives have been," said Honorary Co-Chair, Schulman. "They have often been bumped from one home to another for most of their childhood, and then start their lives as adults with nothing more than a garbage bag full of belongings. Once I learned how easy it is to make a major impact in their lives, I was hooked!"
The fundraising dinner features music, live auction, gourmet food, as well as a rare opportunity for supporters to meet and talk with the young people who have benefited from JIT's programs. The celebration is being held at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The celebration is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak but will be rescheduled at a later date.
"Walk the Talk is a coming together of the San Diego community to both celebrate and support young men and women who have left the foster care system after 18," said Executive Director of JIT, Don Wells. "One hundred young people will be hosts and storytellers at the event, while also engaging and building relationships with over 450 guests. The funds raised at Walk the Talk provide empowering opportunities in education, housing, transportation, employment, well-being and relationships for over 800 youth in the year to come."
Schulman says he and his law firm will continue to provide needed support to JIT beyond the celebration. "I couldn't imagine turning 18 without emotional or financial support. From helping them learn to balance their checkbook to helping them rent their first apartment, Just in Time helps foster youth not just survive – but thrive once they are on their own."
About Attorney David S. Schulman
Throughout his legal career, David Schulman has earned numerous awards and honors, including being one of San Diego's Top Attorneys for 2009 and 2012, The Family Court Judiciary's Norby Award, Southern California Super Lawyers®, a BV® Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, the San Diego County Bar Association 100% Club, and America's Top 100 Attorneys, among others.
About Moore, Schulman & Moore (MSM)
Based in San Diego, MSM provides trusted legal guidance for individuals facing divorce and other family law matters. With over 200 years of combined total experience, MSM attorneys are prepared to handle even the most painful and personal family law cases, often through mediation when possible. All three of the firm's founders are Board Certified Family Law Specialists – a classification given only to a small number of experts in the field. In addition, MSM has achieved other distinctions including being an AVA® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm.
