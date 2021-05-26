STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of retail software, hosted their 17th annual client conference this month. Celerant made some major product announcements at this year's virtual conference, and introduced many new, and innovative features and 3rd party integrations developed this past year to help clients better serve their retailers. These included integrated SMS text message marketing based on triggers, new fulfillment methods, clienteling and new one-to-one promotions, curbside pickup app, marketplace integrations, Stratus Analytics, industry-specific vendor integrations, and much more. Celerant also announced 'class and resource reservation' enhancements, and gave a sneak peak of the eCommerce app expected this summer.
"As a result of major shifts in retail, Celerant made significant enhancements to its retail platform this past year, and integrated with over 25 new partners," stated Michele Salerno, Director of Marketing. "Working closely with our clients, we helped many expand past their storefront and into the online world, helping them own their local communities with same day, in store/curbside pickup and digital marketing. With all of our new software enhancements, this year's conference was the perfect place to see what's now available, and how to best use it. We thank everyone involved for making this year's conference a success, and look forward to an in-person event next year."
At the conference, Celerant introduced new vendor integrations for a wide-range of industries, including sporting goods, ski, apparel, uniforms, pet supplies, books, hardware/paint and more. Celerant demonstrated how to import products into the point of sale, automatically order inventory, and offer an 'endless aisle' with drop shipping via their eCommerce site and/or in store kiosks.
Celerant also discussed new eCommerce features, digital marketing and online marketplaces to help retailers 'own their local community'. Some of those features include: automated email marketing and new SMS text message marketing based on triggers such as loyalty rewards, rentals and repairs; one-to-one marketing with integrated clienteling; 'surprise & delight' promotions, such as senior days and military discounts; curbside pickup application with text message notifications; virtual stores to streamline 'buy online, pickup in store' process; multi-carrier shipping and Amazon Prime via ShipEngine; new online marketplace integrations; streamlined mobile checkout; and more. Celerant also introduced Stratus Analytics, the new advanced reporting application; and access to industry data to help make better buying decisions, through data sharing integrations within Celerant's back office software.
The conference also featured a 'Welcome Address' by Celerant's President and CEO, Ian Goldman, who compared the 'Roaring 20s' to a 'post-pandemic America'; keynote speakers Bob Negan of WhizBang! Retail Training and Paul Erickson of Management One, both whom offered a fresh perspective on today's retail industry and lots of takeaways for attendees; and many partners that demonstrated their integrated solution, including Avalara, SPS Commerce, Worldpay, Star Micronics, Shift 4, Global Payments, ONESHOP and many more.
Retailers' Feedback from the 2021 Celerant Virtual Client Conference:
"We have been a Celerant client for 6 years. The conference is a great way to learn more about the software, and meet other retailers using the system. As a client of Management ONE, we're glad to see them partner with Celerant; they've helped us control inventory turns and stock levels, and push gross margins to record levels, even during COVID-19"
- Jennifer Downey - President – Ambiance
"We were able to get a lot of our staff engaged; and there was a lot of value with the keynote speakers and one-on-one interactions with Celerant's staff. It was a very productive experience. Thank you for getting creative, and putting all that together."
- Mark Anderson - Operations Manager - Bob Ward & Sons
A video recap of Celerant's 2021 Virtual Client Conference is available at http://www.celerant.com/client-conference-2021.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
