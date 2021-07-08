MCLEAN, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global business and technology advisory firm Celerity announced the hiring of Kathy Hebert as their new Vice President of Marketing. A seasoned leader with more than 20 years of marketing experience, Kathy will develop and oversee multi-channel content and branding strategies to promote Celerity's integrated services.
Kathy will play an integral role in driving growth by attracting new clients, converting prospects, engaging key accounts, and improving the new client experience. She will also collaborate with Celerity's service offering and practice leaders to create alignment between the firm's business plans and marketplace needs for digital transformation consulting.
"I am thrilled to join Celerity, a company that clearly understands the critical link between people and technology in driving the future of transformation," Kathy said.
Kathy's impressive track record includes leading integrated brand, marketing, and communications campaigns for high-profile firms Booz Allen and Ernst & Young. Her work has been instrumental in gaining market share as well as contracts valued at over $100 million. Throughout her career, she has been adept at translating business priorities and trends into marketing strategies, campaigns, and programs that achieve growth objectives.
"Kathy brings a deep understanding of the professional services market along with her proven marketing leadership," said Ken Quaglio, CEO of Celerity. "We are fortunate and delighted to have Kathy join the incredible team we are building. She will help us introduce the Celerity brand to the market and share what we can do to help organizations achieve breakthrough performance."
About Celerity
Relentless change is here to stay. Celerity is an advisory services firm that helps organizations transform into responsive enterprises able to swiftly meet evolving market and customer demands. Our integrated services promote organizational success by focusing on three key areas, Operational Excellence, Customer Experience, and Enterprise Agility. We partner with leaders to design and implement improvements that accelerate speed to market, lower costs, enable scalability, drive productivity, and propel growth.
