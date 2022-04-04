Preti brings an extensive history of innovation in the cell and gene therapy industry.
FREDERICK, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoosterBio, Inc., a leading supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell and exosome bioprocessing systems for cell and gene therapy product developers, is joined by Robert "Bob" Preti, Ph.D., as a member of its board of directors. Bob brings an extensive history of innovation in the cell and gene therapy industry, experience developing and managing global business operations, and leadership honed through driving growth in several regenerative medicine organizations.
In 1999, Bob co-founded what is now known as Minaris Regenerative Medicine, formerly Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions' (HCATS, formerly PCT) — the first CDMO exclusively focused on the emerging cell and gene therapy industry. As its president and CEO, he was the visionary behind its successful growth and development strategy over much of the last two decades. Since the company's sale to Hitachi Chemical Corporation in May 2017, until March 2020, Bob served as CEO and president of HCATS and general manager of the global Regenerative Medicine Business Sector. In this role, he was responsible for overall operations and strategy, which included the architecting, building, acquisition, management, and oversight of global business operations for the company.
Bob began his career as an educator and has been active in the public health arena, serving numerous Heath Advisory committees, principally dedicated to establishing local and national regulatory frameworks for the regenerative medicine industry. He has served in a leadership capacity for several professional organizations, including treasurer and founding member of International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT), director for the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), and chairman (2016-2018) for the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), where among other activities he previously served as director, vice chairman (2015 to 2016), and co-chair of the Standards and Technology Committee. He has published and presented extensively on a variety of topics relating to cellular therapies.
"I am truly excited to join the team as an independent director at RoosterBio, a company that is focused on removing barriers so that MSCs and exosomes can realize their full potential to benefit patients," stated Bob Preti. "I look forward to helping the management team at this pivotal time in the company's growth as it continues to enhance the breadth and depth of its already industry-leading product and service offerings and to further deepen its relationships within the regenerative medicine community."
"We are delighted to welcome Bob Preti to the RoosterBio board of directors," stated Tim Kelly, CEO of RoosterBio. "Bob is truly a pioneer in the cell and gene therapy industry and has played a pivotal role in advancing our field while delivering needed therapies to thousands of patients. RoosterBio, along with all of our customers and strategic partners, will greatly benefit from Bob's guidance as we continue our mission to accelerate the commercialization of cellular and exosome therapies."
About RoosterBio
RoosterBio, Inc., is a privately held cell manufacturing platform technology company focused on accelerating the development of a sustainable regenerative medicine industry, one customer at a time. RoosterBio's products are high-volume, affordable, and well-characterized adult human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells, highly engineered media systems, and exosome production solutions. RoosterBio has simplified and standardized how living cells are purchased, expanded, and used in development, leading to marked time and cost savings for therapeutic developers. RoosterBio's innovative products are ushering in a new era of productivity and standardization to the field. Visit http://www.roosterbio.com to learn more.
