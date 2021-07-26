ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm, announced that Kristin Valentine, vice president of Marketing at Cella, has been honored as a "40 under 40" leader by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The list is not a ranking, but a recognition of the next generation of leaders focused on placing people in jobs and contributing to progress.
"Congratulations to this year's 40 Under 40 honorees," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher at SIA in a press release. "These remarkable individuals hold varied roles in their organizations, from sales to operations, technology, recruiting and more, building trust, breaking down barriers and moving the industry forward each day."
Valentine joined Cella in 2019 to lead marketing and help the company rebrand. During her tenure, she helped launch a new website, build out a creative and marketing industry-specific content program, and is currently leading the company through a digital transformation. Last year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Valentine helped Cella achieve 7.5% revenue growth, compared to 2019 when the size of the staffing industry market as a whole was at its lowest level since 2013. Valentine was also instrumental in establishing Cella's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council, which takes the firm's commitment to DEI one step further by embedding it into all aspects of the organization.
"Cella believes in the power of helping people, as does SIA," said Valentine. "While I'm extremely proud of this recognition and humbled to be listed among other leaders in the industry, I also believe that we're rewarded every day by doing work that matters—helping people build meaningful careers and helping companies win. Cella believes in putting people first, and that is something which motivates me every day to continue what I'm doing and make a difference."
In addition to SIA's 40 Under 40 list, Cella has also been named to SIA's Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list, SIA's 2020 Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the US list, and SIA's 2021 U.S. and Canada Diversity Staffing Firms List for the third year in a row.
