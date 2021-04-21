ROCKVILLE, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Rob Ganjon as its new Chief Executive Officer. Ganjon has served as Cella's Chief Operating Officer for the past three years and has a proven track record of enthusiastically creating and executing successful growth strategies, delivering operational efficiencies and building high-performing teams. Current Co-Chief Executive Officers, Terra Campbell and Conor Smith, will continue to serve as Partners as well as on Cella's Board of Directors in advisory roles.
Over the past 20 years, the Cella Trifecta ("We have the right people, we understand our clients, and we deliver results") has enabled the company to serve more than 3,200 unique companies and place over 13,000 creative, marketing, and digital professionals in crucial roles at some of the largest Fortune 1000 companies. Ganjon takes the company helm after Cella's best year in company history with double-digit growth on the top and bottom line, driven by incredible demand for quality creative, marketing and digital talent. The company is also seeing a surge in demand for its consulting services as clients look to restructure and grow their creative, marketing and digital groups.
"Terra and I always lead by our values, especially Employee Centricity. What is best for the company always needs to be what is in line with what is best for the employees," said Smith. "Rob's passion and vision and care for people makes him the ideal CEO to lead Cella's next phase of growth, and we are here to support him. We're confident that he's going to keep moving us forward to ensure that we are consistently creating great new opportunities for our employees."
"I've personally known Rob for 12 years, so him being a values-fit for our culture was a no-brainer," added Campbell. "The stars that aligned were Rob's knack for having a clear vision to accomplish huge strategic goals and where we saw new opportunities for Cella to legitimately become the number one services provider in the creative, marketing and digital space. I look forward to supporting Rob as he continues to scale the company and deliver world class service for our clients and talent."
Cella recently celebrated more than a decade of winning ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards, holding the record for creative staffing firms. The company received client satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84.7% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry average of only 38%. Talent placed by Cella gave the company a world-class NPS as well — 70%, nearly four times higher than the staffing industry average of 18%.
The company was also named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list, SIA List of Diversity Staffing Firms, and SIA's 2020 Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the US list. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) also included Cella on its list of Diversity Suppliers for 2020. Cella is a certified WBE recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Women Presidents' Educational Organization. The organizations' stringent credentialing process has confirmed that Cella is at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by a woman or women. Women represent 64% of Cella's total workforce and 55% of the executive team, compared to an industry average of 27% of overall staffing industry executives.
"I'm honored to lead this incredible organization and remain focused on preserving and scaling our unique and diverse culture to ensure we remain the employer of choice for talented, driven and high-performing individuals," said Ganjon. "Quality creative talent is still at a premium, and we anticipate continued demand for our consulting, staffing and managed service solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams."
