TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Alon Klomek as Chief Business Officer (CBO).
In this newly created role, Alon will be responsible for sales, training, as well as the development and rollout of professional services to further expand the company's Digital Intelligence footprint. He will lead the company's global business operations in Law Enforcement, Military & Intelligence, and Enterprise sectors.
Alon has over 20 years of global business management, sales and leadership experience. He has served as general manager of Cellebrite's international division since joining the company in 2012. In this role, he was responsible for driving business growth and expanding client portfolios worldwide. Alon drove a steady increase in international sales, as well as the development and implementation of breakthrough business strategies that accelerated Cellebrite's growth and propelled the company forward.
"I am delighted to welcome Alon Klomek to his new position as CBO," said Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite. "With his dynamic leadership style and formidable business expertise, he is a key stakeholder on the Cellebrite management team who provides strong value to our clients and promotes our vision for a safer world."
Cellebrite helps clients solve over five million cases a year. The company offers a wide range of innovative software solutions and analytics tools aimed at accelerating digital investigations and tackling the growing complexity of crime and security challenges in the digital age.
The company has achieved extensive growth over the last year. In January 2020, Cellebrite acquired BlackBag Technologies, an industry leader in Computer Forensic acquisition and analysis solutions. The acquisition expanded Cellebrite's digital intelligence portfolio with a one-stop-shop approach to meet the needs of customers' digital investigations.
In May 2020, Cellebrite rebranded its Digital Intelligence Solutions to highlight its product innovation helping customers accelerate digital transformation.
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite is the global leader of Digital Intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government and enterprise organizations. Cellebrite delivers an extensive suite of innovative software solutions, analytic tools, and training designed to accelerate digital investigations and address the growing complexity of handling crime and security challenges in the digital era. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 150 countries, Cellebrite is helping fulfill the joint mission of creating a safer world. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com
