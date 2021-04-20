CARROLLTON, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular-based access control company, CellGate, has announced a new addition to their sales organization. Beginning Monday, April 12th, 2021 Michael Langedoerfer has joined the CellGate team serving as its new Northern Regional Sales Manager, reporting to David Rademacher, National Sales Manager.
Langendoerfer comes to CellGate with more than 28 years of systems integration and access control sales experience in the electronic and physical security industries. His most recent position was as a Regional Sales Manager for Optex America.
As CellGate's Regional Manager, Mike will be responsible for managing CellGate's sales growth and customer experience through its distribution and dealer partnerships in the Northern Region.
Langendoerfer will represent Cellgate out of Connecticut, and will work with all Cellgate sales channels including fence and gate, systems integrators, and home automation.
Ken Shaw, Vice President of Sales at CellGate had this to say about Langendoerfer's hiring: "The Northern region is a key region for our company, so it was important we find just the right fit for this position. We are confident Mike Langendoerfer is the right person, and we can't wait for him to hit the ground running."
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
