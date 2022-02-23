CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular-based access control company, CellGate, has announced a new addition to their sales organization. Beginning Monday, February 21st, 2022, Gio Carrillo has joined the CellGate team, serving as its new Southeast Regional Sales Manager, reporting to David Rademacher, National Sales Manager.
Gio Carrillo has been part of the perimeter access control industry—domestically and internationally—for over 30 years, with additional experience in video surveillance and intrusion detection systems. Gio was previously a Regional Sales Manager for Viking Access Systems and Nortek Control, and has also held the title of Technical Director and Product Manager for BFT and Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing, respectively. Additionally, Gio served 8 years as a Power Production Specialist in the U.S. Air Force Reserves; and attended the InterAmerican University, majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Marketing.
As a CellGate Regional Sales Manager, Gio will be responsible for managing CellGate's sales growth and customer experience through its distribution and dealer partnerships in the Southeast Region. Carrillo will represent CellGate out of Miami, Florida and will work with all CellGate sales channels including: fence and gate, systems integrators, and home automation.
Ken Shaw, Vice President of Sales at CellGate had this to say about Carrillo's hiring: "The Southeast region is one of the strongest and most demanding parts of the country for our cellular and internet-based access control products. We are excited to have Gio represent us there, as his experience and industry relationships will allow him to step in and make a positive impact right away."
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
