CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular access control company, CellGate, will be exhibiting in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the 2022 FenceTech national trade show, out of Booth 319. This will be the first FenceTech exhibition since 2020 for CellGate, since the show's host, the American Fence Association, was forced to cancel the 2021 show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CellGate's technology development team has been hard at work over the last year creating multiple new products and access control functionality, thus the fence and gate dealers in attendance at this year's show will see a lot of the Company's latest technology for the first time.
According to CellGate President, Noel Gouldin, they will be demonstrating the following new products and features at FenceTech 2022:
- OmniPoint Wireless Point to Multi-Point Access Control. OmniPoint is a cost-effective access control solution for multi-tenant properties, that does not require expensive wiring infrastructure to install. One OmniPoint gateway device connected to CellGate's TrueCloud portal can control up to 100 doors on a property. One EPM (entry point module) must be installed per door, and is simply connected to either 12v DC or 24v AC power. An OmniPoint gateway can work up to a one mile range in unobstructed environments, and up to ½ mile range in more obstructed/urban applications.
- QR Code Visitor Management. QR codes are a visitor management feature that is available with all Watchman multi-tenant hardware models, including: the Watchman WXL, Watchman W480 and Watchman W461. QR code invites can be created and issued from the CellGate app, and once sent to a visitor, the recipient can quickly scan their QR code on the Watchman access control device and be allowed entry to the property during a specific date/time. QR codes provide a more secure and convenient way to manage visitor entry, with usage log tracking easily viewable in CellGate's TrueCloud™ portal.
- SmartScreen Call Management. With CellGate's new proprietary SmartScreen call management options, multi-tenant properties now have a variety of choices for how they may customize the home screens on their Watchman model access control units. First, there are now three standard/default icons to choose from on a Watchman multi-tenant system home screen: Directory, Access Code and Guest QR Code. A property can choose one, two or three of these icons to appear, based on their property's specific needs. Second, a single, custom call group can be added to the home screen, and be named whatever the property chooses. Examples might include "Receptionist," "Leasing Manager," or "Security." The property can also choose from one of four graphic icons to pair with the chosen name for their custom call group. A CellGate Gold Key Customer Service team member sets up the custom call group graphic choice, and the custom name designated, during new account onboarding.
Gouldin is looking forward to demonstrating CellGate's new products and hardware functionality at FenceTech 2022, particularly since in-person sales calls have been a challenge for everyone over the last couple of years. "We really can't wait to get to FenceTech this year," said Gouldin. "It is so important that our current dealer and distribution network, and prospects, see how our technology works in person. Seeing really is believing. Plus, we have been working so hard over the past couple of years on these new products and functionality, that getting direct market feedback is invaluable for us as well. We can't wait to see how the industry responds to the new things we have to offer."
FenceTech 2022 is held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, at 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA, 70130. Exhibits are open from 1pm-5pm on Wednesday, February 16th, 10am -5pm on Thursday, February 17th and from 10am-3pm on Friday, February 18th.
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
