NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, has announced that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aloft Long Island City – Manhattan View, 27-45 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, New York 11101. Stockholders of record as of April 27, 2020 are authorized and asked to vote in the manner directed in the proxy materials.
Upon receiving a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, stockholders may view the proxy statement and related materials online or request a printed copy at www.iproxydirect.com/CBMG. Stockholders may vote online, by phone or by mail, according to the instructions on the proxy, no later than 11:59pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020, EST. For stocks held in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee, please check with your bank, broker or nominee and follow the voting instructions it provides. Please email sarah.kelly@cellbiomedgroup.com if you have questions about the Annual Meeting or have not received your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or separate voting instructions from your bank, broker or other nominee by post or by email.
The Company is closely monitoring government directives and will comply with all COVID-19 health and safety rules for our Annual Meeting. As New York has shown improvement in meeting the reopen criteria we continue to plan for the Annual Meeting to take place as scheduled. However, due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and its impacts, future developments may still cause disruption to the Annual Meeting schedule. We will continue to monitor the fluid situation. In the event it is not possible or advisable to hold the Annual Meeting as currently planned, we will announce any additional or alternative arrangements for the meeting, which may include a change in venue. We will provide updates regarding the Annual Meeting by press release and filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as on our website at https://www.cellbiomedgroup.com/.
About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to plans, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, include our plans for holding the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including risks relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including risks associated with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it. Generally, the words "believes," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plans," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "presents," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future activities and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual activities, actions or achievements to be materially different from any future activities, actions or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Company Contact:
Derrick C. Li
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG
Phone: 917-717-0994
Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com