GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.
"We held a virtual research & development day in July to provide an update on the six clinical programs we have in development," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of CBMG. "Amid the global pandemic, we continue to enroll patients in investigator-initiated trials (IIT) for our clinical programs in China. This includes C-CAR088 anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM), C-CAR039 anti-CD19/CD20 bi-specific CAR-T for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and C-TCR055 alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) TCR-T in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). We look forward to the completion of our new Rockville facility later this year to support potential U.S. clinical development for C-CAR039 and C-TIL051 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We also continue to enroll patients in China for our off-the-shelf AlloJoinTM knee osteoarthritis (KOA) Phase II trial. We plan to submit and present the C-CAR088 and C-CAR039 clinical data at a major conference later this year. We are happy to report that we have recently secured borrowings to support our near-term clinical development."
Clinical Highlights for First Half of 2020 and to Date:
- C-CAR088 for MM*:
- Infused 22 of the 25 enrolled patients; 17 patients with evaluable data for safety and clinical efficacy
- No Grade 4 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
- No Grade 2 or higher neurotoxicity and dose limiting toxicities
- Cytopenia was mostly related to Cy/Flu lymphodepletion
- 17 patients with 100% best overall response; comprised of 5 complete response, 9 very good partial response and 3 partial response
- C-CAR039 for NHL*:
- Infused 10 of the 16 enrolled patients
- No Grade 3 or higher CRS was observed
- No Grade 2 or higher neurotoxicity
- Cytopenia was mostly related to Cy/Flu lymphodepletion
- Observed encouraging clinical efficacy with limited number of patients
- C-TCR055 in HCC:
- Initiated an early dose escalation study to evaluate the safety and efficacy
- Conducted a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting: "Selecting Clinical Lead of TCRs Targeting Alpha-Fetoprotein-Positive Liver Cancer on Balance of Risk and Benefit"
- On July 13, 2020, the Company hosted a virtual Research & Development Showcase to present an overview and update on the current state of its clinical and pre-clinical programs.
*: As of June 15, 2020
Business Highlights for First Half of 2020 and to Date:
- Executed a one-year $25 million convertible bridge loan
- Extended the $16 million convertible bridge loan repayment schedule to August, 2021
- Obtained $8.6 million lines of credit
Upcoming Milestones:
- In the next nine months, present our key clinical assets update at major conferences
- In 2021, execute our C-TIL051 to sponsor and initiate an IIT in the U.S. for stage IIIB and IV NSCLC patients refractory to anti-PD1 immunotherapy
- Upon completion, qualify our Rockville facility to support U.S. clinical development
Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2020 as compared to the same periods in 2019:
- Net loss allocable to common stockholders for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $13.5 million and $25.1 million respectively, compared to $12.1 million and $21.4 million
- General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $3.3 million and $6.7 million, respectively, compared to $3.2 million and $6.6 million
- Research and development expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $10.1 million and $17.8 million respectively, compared $9.1 million and $15.0 million
- Net cash used in operating activities for first half of 2020 was $19.8 million, compared to $18.8 million
- Our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash decreased to $13,581,952 at June 30, 2020 compared to $32,443,649 at December 31, 2019. Subsequent to end of the second quarter, we arranged additional borrowings of $29.3 million to fortify our balance sheet.
About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 13,581,952
$ 15,443,649
Restricted cash
-
17,000,000
Other receivables
299,124
750,943
Prepaid expenses
1,094,270
835,048
Total current assets
14,975,346
34,029,640
Investments
-
240,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,443,525
21,434,414
Right of use
18,670,312
20,106,163
Goodwill
7,678,789
7,678,789
Intangibles, net
6,747,628
7,376,940
Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
7,052,583
6,458,354
Total assets (1)
$ 77,568,183
$ 97,324,300
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 19,474,822
$ 14,334,398
Accounts payable
1,517,144
2,039,686
Accrued expenses
1,706,967
1,904,829
Taxes payable
30,420
26,245
Other current liabilities
5,722,765
5,367,708
Total current liabilities
28,452,118
23,672,866
Other non-current liabilities
16,583,514
17,933,743
Total liabilities
45,035,632
41,606,609
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
-
-
Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,481,791 and 20,359,889 issued; and 19,426,292 and 19,304,390 outstanding, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
20,482
20,360
Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 shares of common stock as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(14,992,694)
(14,992,694)
Additional paid in capital
274,404,670
272,117,518
Accumulated deficit
(225,046,129)
(199,966,543)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,853,778)
(1,460,950)
Total stockholders' equity
32,532,551
55,717,691
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 77,568,183
$ 97,324,300
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales and revenue
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 49,265
Operating expenses:
Cost of sales
-
-
-
8,087
General and administrative
3,280,529
3,180,709
6,711,873
6,628,443
Selling and marketing
-
41,252
-
83,512
Research and development
10,086,204
9,062,526
17,845,562
15,030,622
Impairment of investments
-
-
240,000
-
Total operating expenses
13,366,733
12,284,487
24,797,435
21,750,664
Operating loss
(13,366,733)
(12,284,487)
(24,797,435)
(21,701,399)
Other (expense) income
Interest income, net
22,797
182,017
35,569
279,051
Other expense, net
(188,153)
7,123
(315,945)
(7,387)
Total other (expense) income
(165,356)
189,140
(280,376)
271,664
Loss before taxes
(13,532,089)
(12,095,347)
(25,077,811)
(21,429,735)
Income taxes provision
-
(1,350)
(1,775)
(3,750)
Net loss
$ (13,532,089)
$ (12,096,697)
$ (25,079,586)
$ (21,433,485)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Cumulative translation adjustment
43,985
(395,525)
(392,828)
601
Total other comprehensive income (loss):
43,985
(395,525)
(392,828)
601
Comprehensive loss
$ (13,488,104)
$ (12,492,222)
$ (25,472,414)
$ (21,432,884)
Net loss per share :
Basic and diluted
$ (0.70)
$ (0.63)
$ (1.29)
$ (1.15)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
19,395,253
19,223,113
19,368,118
18,690,729
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (25,079,586)
$ (21,433,485)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,157,829
2,659,038
Loss on disposal of assets
149
92,487
Stock based compensation expense
1,804,840
2,113,535
Other than temporary impairment on long-term investments
240,000
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
-
785
Other receivables
448,649
(337,517)
Prepaid expenses
(270,666)
(572,978)
Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
(829,714)
(978,505)
Accounts payable
(209,527)
333,463
Accrued expenses
(179,881)
(818,327)
Taxes payable
4,175
-
Other current liabilities
1,186,828
218,903
Other non-current liabilities
(90,424)
(74,105)
Net cash used in operating activities
(19,817,328)
(18,796,706)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from disposal of assets
-
359
Purchases of intangibles
(141,707)
(752,449)
Purchases of assets
(4,483,163)
(7,468,850)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,624,870)
(8,220,940)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock
-
17,166,199
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
482,434
150,788
Proceeds from short-term debt
19,456,322
14,546,035
Repayment of short-term debt
(14,315,898)
-
Repurchase of treasury stock
-
(1,039,028)
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,622,858
30,823,994
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(42,357)
94,518
(DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(18,861,697)
3,900,866
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
32,443,649
52,812,880
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$ 13,581,952
$ 56,713,746
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income tax refund
$ 3,200
$ -
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 800
$ 3,750
Interest expense paid
$ 99,271
$ 145,159
Interest income from pledged bank deposits received, netting off withholding tax
$ 460,041
$ -
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
Restricted cash
$ -
$ 17,000,000
Cash and cash equivalents
13,581,952
39,713,746
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 13,581,952
$ 56,713,746