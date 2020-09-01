BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that chief executive officer, John Fieldly, will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT.
The presentation will be webcast live, and you may register for the Company's presentation through the link below. The slide presentation will be available on the Company's website, http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com following the presentation. For more information about the conference, please contact Hayden IR at cameron@haydenir.com.
To access the event, please follow the link below:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36984
