LONDON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BnkToTheFuture, the largest online investment platform for investing in FinTech & crypto companies, has announced today the addition of a unique equity offering for both its U.S. & non-U.S. investors - crypto interest income and lending platform, Celsius Network. Celsius will be joining other BnkToTheFuture clients that have raised through BnkToTheFuture including Kraken, BitFinex, BitStamp and portfolio companies Coinbase, Blockchain.com, Circle and many others.
Celsius Network has seen rapid growth since its launch in July 2018. The financial services app recently announced over 100,000 active wallet accounts, with over $6.2 billion in coin loan originated. The firm manages over $630 million in assets.
Following a successful Token Sale in 2018 which included over 1,500 retail participating members, Celsius is continuing its focus on empowering it's global community adding hundreds of new community members as early stage equity investors. Now Celsius members who qualify to invest will be able to hold CEL token and equity in Celsius. This effort to align interests and enable participation is part of Celsius's mission to provide all the upside to its members instead of outside investors and VCs.
With a mission to disrupt the Banking standard of financial services, Celsius Network chose to partner with BnkToTheFuture, the company disrupting equity investing. BnkToTheFuture has a network of over 85,000 qualified investors and has enabled compliant equity funding rounds for a variety of established crypto firms, such as BitFinex and Kraken, having now facilitated almost $850m of investments in the sector.
"The crypto community is at the core of what we do," says CEO Alex Mashinsky, "every decision we make as a company, big and small, must go through a very simple checklist: does it benefit the community. After allowing thousands to participate in our ICO, we are proud to partner with BnkToTheFuture to enable our community to be the first to be the first to participate in our equity fundraising."
"We could not wait to work with Celsius. Cryptocurrency created a new financial system for us all, BnkToTheFuture was the first Securities business in the world to support Cryptocurrency companies and Celsius is now redefining the Cryptocurrency lending and borrowing market. It's a match made in heaven. We look forward to becoming a strategic investor in Celsius to build the next generation of financial products together funded by the community for the community." Simon Dixon, CEO BnkToTheFuture.com.
Qualification to invest is dependent on the investors local securities laws, but the platform is designed to be as inclusive as laws permit. Qualifying investors are able to now invest as little as $1,000 USD to gain equity exposure in Celsius through BnkToTheFuture. Investors can check if they qualify to invest by signing up on https://www.BnkToTheFuture.com.
You can find more details of this $15m fundraising round of Celsius Network on https://app.bnktothefuture.com/pitches/celsius-network/landing
About BnkToTheFuture
BnkToTheFuture is a global Online Investment Platform allowing qualifying investors to build their investment portfolio in the equity of Crypto & FinTech companies, security tokens and other new alternative financial products. BnkToTheFuture was the very first securities business in the crypto market launching shortly after Bitcoin in 2010 and now has a community of 85,000+ qualified investors from all over the world who have invested almost $850m in funding rounds listed on its online investment platform. BnkToTheFuture portfolio companies include Coinbase, Circle, Blockchain.com, Kraken, BitStamp, BitFinex, ShapeShift, BitPay, Ripple Labs and over 100 others. For more info visit https://BnkToTheFuture.com
About Celsius Network
Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high-interest income and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based no-fee platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network
Contact:
Anastasia Golovina, Ditto PR
anastasia@dittopr.co