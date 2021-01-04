- Acquisition will broaden and deepen Centene's whole health capabilities, while establishing a leading behavioral health platform at a critical time - Combined platform to deliver better health outcomes for complex populations through the integration of physical and mental health care - Important addition to Centene's Health Care Enterprises, under which Magellan Health will continue to operate independently - Focus on creating next generation behavioral health platform, aligned with Centene's technology strategy with additional growth opportunities in specialty care and pharmacy - Magellan Health CEO and management to remain in leadership roles, bringing additional talent to Centene and providing continuity - Value creation for shareholders through cost synergies and new growth opportunities - Companies to Host Conference Call at 8:00AM ET