FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decentralized Clinical Trials:
Benefits of a Better Patient Experience
A Free CenterWatch Webinar Sponsored by SoftServe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21713-decentralized-clinical-trials-benefits-of-a-better-patient-experience?free_webinar_source=
Remote trials are putting patients back at the center of clinical research.
How can one ensure that trials are successfully conducted wherever the patients are?
This free webinar will explain how attendees can avoid delayed or ceased studies, improve the adoption of virtual operation models and streamline key trial strategies. SoftServe experts will provide a fundamental framework for setting up and scaling the digital technologies needed to successfully engage patients remotely and safely generate and protect participant data.
This free webinar will cover:
- The increased need for and benefits of decentralized trials
- Improved data and privacy
- How to avoid costly consequences of unsuccessful trials
- Ways to incorporate digital technology
By building a remote trial program, improving participant recruitment, setting up and integrating digital health devices, monitoring patients from afar and supporting consistent communications, one will enhance study results.
Get the tools needed to create modern, digital-focused trials with this free webinar.
Webinar Details:
Decentralized Clinical Trials:
Benefits of a Better Patient Experience
A Free CenterWatch Webinar Sponsored by SoftServe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21713-decentralized-clinical-trials-benefits-of-a-better-patient-experience?free_webinar_source=
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21713-decentralized-clinical-trials-benefits-of-a-better-patient-experience?free_webinar_source=
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch