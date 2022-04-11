Solve your clinical research challenges with MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference — it has a 99% satisfaction rate! Register today.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference — 2022 East
May 1-4, 2022 • Boston, MA • Physical + Virtual Event
Sponsors, bolster quality & risk management systems, ensure regulatory and protocol compliance with remote site visits and much more. MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference — 2022 East is the answer to clinical research challenges.
MAGI's 80+ sessions over four days, featuring 250+ speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds, emphasize timely, practical information based on real-life examples, with lots of interaction. Topics of interest for sponsors include:
- How To Make Study Sites' a Top Priority? A Panel Discussion
What sites really want from study sponsors.
- Creating a Healthy Sponsor/CRO/Site Dynamic: A Panel Discussion
How to form a team that works together effectively.
- Revealing Questions to Ask at Site Qualification Visits
Going beyond the checklist to learn the truth.
- Troubleshooting Underperforming Sites
Finding and fixing the problems.
- The "Tiny Details" that Can Wreak Havoc with a Protocol
What sponsors, sites and CROs should look for in a protocol.
- Cell & Gene Therapy Studies: Requirements & Conduct: A Panel Discussion
Implications for operations, contracts and budgets, and regulatory compliance.
- New Times, New Solutions: Key Challenges for Small Sponsors: A Panel Discussion
How to conduct clinical trials with limited resources.
- Study Team Success
Define scope, resources, timeline, expectations, etc.
- Clinical Project Management: A Skills-Based Workshop (2 parts)
Build a solid foundation for managing projects, work schedules, risks, timelines, communications and resources.
Don't forget the not-to-be-missed networking opportunities and continuing education contact hours. There will be access to session recordings during the event and for the following two weeks.
Physical+Virtual Event
MAGI's iPhone and Android mobile apps will enhance your in-person experience and replace most of the paper generated by previous MAGI conferences. Miss a session? Watch it online by May 18. The in-person event will comply with local and national safety and health protocols.
Virtual Event Only
We will live-stream the plenary and selected other sessions (click here). Recordings of these and all other sessions will be available by the day after the session through May 18. Chat with other physical and virtual attendees online or through MAGI's iPhone and Android mobile apps.
Conference Details:
MAGI'c Clinical Research Hybrid Conference – 2022 East
Tuition:
Physical+Virtual All-Access Pass: $1,795
Virtual All-Access Pass: $995
Easy Ways to Order:
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About MAGI:
Model Agreements & Guidelines International (MAGI) is streamlining clinical research by standardizing best practices for clinical operations, business and regulatory compliance. "MAGI" is pronounced with "G" as in Georgia and "I" as in Ireland. The 10,000+ members represent most of the major players in the industry. Membership is free. Members obtain a free subscription to the Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices and free access to the MAGI CTA Template and over 150 other forms, checklists and other standards. Membership is individual, not organizational.
