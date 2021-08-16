FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021
Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
MAGI's Clinical Research vConference is the gold standard in conferences for clinical research professionals. Its 99% satisfaction rate proves it.
MAGI conferences are focused on the practical, with participants at our last virtual event implementing an average of 10 practical tips in their own organizations. This means MAGI's Clinical Research vConference can pay for itself in a matter of days, with up-to-date information attendees can begin to apply right away.
Attendees will get:
- 180+ best-in-class speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds
- 100+ continuing education contact hours
- 70+ sessions in 10 tracks over eight days (10:40 a.m.-5:00 p.m. EDT):
o Contracts
o Budgets & Billing
o Regulatory Compliance
o Site Management
o Clinical Operations & Project Management
o Quality & Risk Management
o Management & Professional Skills
o NEW: Patients & Study Participants
o NEW: Cell & Gene Therapies
o Special Topics
- Recorded sessions available during the event and two weeks after
- Create-your-own schedule and book of conference materials
Solve clinical research challenges with the gold standard: MAGI's Clinical Research Conference.
Register by Aug. 31 and save $100.
Virtual Conference Details:
MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021
Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
Tuition:
All Access Pass - $995
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch