FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perspectives on Clinical Trial Agreements:
What Sites, Sponsors and Stakeholders Need
CenterWatch Management Report
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/category/1105-books/product/547
Ever wanted to read the other side's mind during clinical trial agreement (CTA) negotiations?
Perspectives on Clinical Trial Agreements: What Sites, Sponsors and Stakeholders Need gives readers a view of the other side that improves one's bargaining position. Readers will know when to push, when to hold off and when to walk away, in a process that's a collaboration among parties with shared interests.
Based on presentations by multiple subject matter experts at MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Spring 2021, Perspectives on Clinical Trial Agreements reveals how to negotiate the most advantageous contracts possible:
- The relationships among the various parties to a CTA
- The meaning of key terms
- The structure and scope of a CTA
- How to craft individual sections of a CTA, including:
o Records storage and maintenance
o Indemnification and liability
o Publishing study results
o Ownership of data and intellectual property
o Debarment and exclusion
CTA negotiations will be effortless when one knows what the other side is thinking. Perspectives on Clinical Trial Agreements: What Sites, Sponsors and Stakeholders Need gets one there.
Management Report Details:
Perspectives on Clinical Trial Agreements:
What Sites, Sponsors and Stakeholders Need
CenterWatch Management Report
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/category/1105-books/product/547
Price:
$397
Easy Ways to Order:
Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/products/category/1105-books/product/547
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch