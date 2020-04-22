- Net income of $8.3 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.29 for the first quarter, compared to net income of $14.2 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.50 for the fourth quarter. - Recognized total credit loss expense of $11.1 million in the first quarter under the CECL methodology. The increase in credit loss expense was driven by life of loan estimated losses under CECL and economic forecasts that anticipate deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - Total loans increased by $62.5 million, or 1.4% sequentially, and $410.4 million, or 10.0% year-over-year. - Core deposits increased by $45.4 million, or 1.1% sequentially, and $244.5 million, or 6.0% year-over-year. - Cost of average total deposits of 0.36% in the first quarter declined by 5 basis points from the fourth quarter. - We continue to execute on our RISE2020 initiative while navigating the challenging current landscape.