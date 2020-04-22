HONOLULU, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.29, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2019 of $16.0 million, or EPS of $0.55, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.50. On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard and, as a result, recorded increases of $3.6 million to the allowance for credit losses on loans and $0.7 million to the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures, that was offset in retained earnings and net deferred tax assets. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total credit loss expense under CECL, which includes the provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures, of $11.1 million which impacted our first quarter operating results.
"The Company is highly focused on navigating the current challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we expect to see an adverse impact to our earnings in the near term, we are confident that we have the right leadership, solid balance sheet and strong risk management to manage well through the situation," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We continue to live out the Bank's legacy by supporting our customers and the community during this unprecedented time. Through the hard work of our employees, we are assisting families and small businesses in Hawaii with various programs that we believe will help them weather the storm currently faced," said Catherine Ngo, President.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 206,802 shares of common stock, or approximately 0.7% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.7 million, or an average cost per share of $22.96. In March 2020, the Company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program due to uncertainty during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $47.8 million, compared to $45.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $47.9 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.43%, compared to 3.34% in the year-ago quarter and 3.43% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago quarter were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020. Net interest income and net interest margin were stable on a sequential quarter basis as there were offsetting decreases in both yields earned on interest-earning assets and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
Other operating income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $8.9 million, compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.8 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a $2.6 million gain on the sale of MasterCard Class B common stock in the year-ago quarter, combined with lower mortgage banking income of $1.2 million and lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $1.0 million. These decreases were partially offset by $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap (included in other service charges and fees). The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, combined with lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, partially offset by the $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap (included in other service charges and fees). The lower mortgage banking income compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, primarily attributable to the recent decline in market interest rates. The lower income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily attributable to volatility in the equity markets. This included a loss on corporate-owned life insurance, which had an offsetting decrease in the Company's deferred compensation expense due to the market movements during the quarter.
Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $36.2 million, which increased from $34.3 million in the year-ago quarter and remained unchanged from $36.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a higher provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million related to the new CECL methodology, combined with higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.5 million, primarily attributable to our RISE2020 initiative. These increases were partially offset by a $1.5 million credit related to the fair value of our directors' deferred compensation obligation (included in other) primarily attributable to the volatility in the equity markets. The aforementioned $1.5 million credit related to the fair value of our directors' deferred compensation obligation (included in other) and lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.9 million during the current quarter, were partially offset by a higher provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $2.0 million and higher advertising expenses of $0.6 million compared to the previous quarter. The lower salaries and employee benefits during the current quarter was primarily attributable to lower employee deferred compensation expense due to volatility in the equity markets, combined with a true-up of the Company's incentive compensation plan accrual for 2019 recorded in the previous quarter.
The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 63.90%, compared to 60.49% in the year-ago quarter and 62.81% in the previous quarter.
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $2.8 million, compared to $5.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $5.2 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 25.3%, compared to 24.2% in the year-ago quarter and 26.7% in the previous quarter.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at March 31, 2020 of $6.11 billion increased by $267.2 million, or 4.6% from March 31, 2019, and increased by $95.9 million, or 1.6% from December 31, 2019.
Total loans at March 31, 2020 of $4.51 billion increased by $410.4 million, or 10.0%, and $62.5 million, or 1.4% from March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in almost all loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to increases in all loan categories except consumer loans, which declined by $9.7 million.
Total deposits at March 31, 2020 of $5.14 billion increased by $187.9 million, or 3.8% from March 31, 2019, and increased by $16.0 million, or 0.3% from December 31, 2019. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in savings and money market deposits of $93.3 million. This increase was offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $20.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $24.5 million and total time deposits of $32.7 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.30 billion at March 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $244.5 million, or 6.0% from March 31, 2019, and $45.4 million, or 1.1% from December 31, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.9% at March 31, 2020, compared to 82.9% at March 31, 2019 and 86.9% at December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the addition of $1.8 million of residential mortgage and home equity loans in non-accrual loans.
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $0.2 million and $1.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the previous quarter.
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $9.3 million, compared to a provision of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $2.1 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (included in other operating expense) of $1.8 million, compared to a provision of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $0.2 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to the incorporation of life of loan estimated losses under CECL and economic forecasts that anticipate deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020 was 1.32%, compared to 1.15% at March 31, 2019 and 1.08% at December 31, 2019.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $533.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $502.6 million and $528.5 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.3%, 13.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.6%, and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
except for per share amounts)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income
$
47,830
$
47,934
$
45,649
$
45,378
$
45,113
Provision for credit losses [1]
9,329
2,098
1,532
1,404
1,283
Net interest income after provision for credit losses [1]
38,501
45,836
44,117
43,974
43,830
Total other operating income
8,886
9,768
10,266
10,094
11,673
Total other operating expense
36,240
36,242
34,934
36,107
34,348
Income before taxes
11,147
19,362
19,449
17,961
21,155
Income tax expense
2,821
5,165
4,895
4,427
5,118
Net income
8,326
14,197
14,554
13,534
16,037
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.30
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.47
$
0.56
Diluted earnings per common share
0.29
0.50
0.51
0.47
0.55
Dividends declared per common share
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.21
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (ROA) [2]
0.55
%
0.95
%
0.99
%
0.92
%
1.10
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]
6.21
10.70
11.11
10.73
12.97
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
8.93
8.87
8.87
8.62
8.51
Efficiency ratio [1] [3]
63.90
62.81
62.48
65.09
60.49
Net interest margin (NIM) [2]
3.43
3.43
3.30
3.33
3.34
Dividend payout ratio [4]
79.31
46.00
45.10
48.94
38.18
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Average loans, including loans held for sale
$
4,462,347
$
4,412,247
$
4,293,455
$
4,171,558
$
4,083,791
Average interest-earning assets
5,621,043
5,595,142
5,527,532
5,485,977
5,464,377
Average assets
6,007,237
5,978,797
5,907,207
5,856,465
5,809,931
Average deposits
5,121,696
4,998,897
4,987,414
4,977,781
4,978,470
Average interest-bearing liabilities
3,917,332
3,947,924
3,920,304
3,897,619
3,821,528
Average shareholders' equity
536,721
530,464
524,083
504,749
494,635
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Central Pacific Financial Corp
Leverage capital
$
567,947
$
568,529
$
561,478
$
556,403
$
554,148
Tier 1 risk-based capital
567,947
568,529
561,478
556,403
554,148
Total risk-based capital
618,504
617,772
611,076
606,567
602,824
Common equity tier 1 capital
517,947
518,529
511,478
506,403
504,148
Central Pacific Bank
Leverage capital
556,895
556,077
550,913
544,480
539,390
Tier 1 risk-based capital
556,895
556,077
550,913
544,480
539,390
Total risk-based capital
607,402
605,320
600,511
594,644
588,066
Common equity tier 1 capital
556,895
556,077
550,913
544,480
539,390
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
Central Pacific Financial Corp
Leverage capital ratio
9.5
%
9.5
%
9.5
%
9.5
%
9.5
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.3
12.6
12.6
12.7
13.0
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.4
13.6
13.7
13.9
14.1
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.3
11.5
11.5
11.6
11.8
Central Pacific Bank
Leverage capital ratio
9.3
9.3
9.4
9.3
9.3
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.1
12.3
12.4
12.5
12.7
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.2
13.4
13.5
13.6
13.8
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.1
12.3
12.4
12.5
12.7
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans
$
4,511,998
$
4,449,540
$
4,367,862
$
4,247,113
$
4,101,571
Total assets
6,108,548
6,012,672
5,976,716
5,920,006
5,841,352
Total deposits
5,136,069
5,120,023
5,037,659
4,976,849
4,948,128
Long-term debt
101,547
101,547
101,547
101,547
101,547
Total shareholders' equity
533,781
528,520
525,227
515,695
502,638
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
8.74
%
8.79
%
8.79
%
8.71
%
8.60
%
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]
$
59,645
$
47,971
$
48,167
$
48,267
$
47,267
Non-performing assets
3,647
1,719
1,360
1,258
3,338
ACL to loans outstanding [1]
1.32
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.14
%
1.15
%
ACL to non-performing assets [1]
1,635.45
%
2,790.63
%
3,541.69
%
3,836.80
%
1,416.03
%
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
Book value per common share
$
18.99
$
18.68
$
18.47
$
18.05
$
17.50
[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.
[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).
[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).
[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
TABLE 2
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
81,972
$
78,418
$
87,395
$
83,534
$
90,869
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
11,021
24,554
7,803
15,173
7,310
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
1,184,023
1,126,983
1,186,875
1,254,743
1,319,450
Equity securities, at fair value
1,002
1,127
1,058
1,034
910
Total investment securities
1,185,025
1,128,110
1,187,933
1,255,777
1,320,360
Loans held for sale
3,910
9,083
7,016
6,848
3,539
Loans
4,511,998
4,449,540
4,367,862
4,247,113
4,101,571
Less allowance for credit losses [1]
59,645
47,971
48,167
48,267
47,267
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
4,452,353
4,401,569
4,319,695
4,198,846
4,054,304
Premises and equipment, net
50,447
46,343
44,095
43,600
44,527
Accrued interest receivable
16,851
16,500
16,220
17,260
17,082
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
16,721
17,115
17,001
17,247
16,054
Other real estate owned
100
164
466
276
276
Mortgage servicing rights
13,345
14,718
15,058
15,266
15,347
Bank-owned life insurance
159,637
159,656
158,939
158,294
158,392
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
18,109
14,983
17,183
17,824
16,145
Right of use lease asset
51,198
52,348
52,588
53,678
54,781
Other assets
47,859
49,111
45,324
36,383
42,366
Total assets
$
6,108,548
$
6,012,672
$
5,976,716
$
5,920,006
$
5,841,352
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,430,540
$
1,450,532
$
1,399,200
$
1,351,190
$
1,357,890
Interest-bearing demand
1,018,508
1,043,010
998,037
1,002,706
965,316
Savings and money market
1,693,280
1,600,028
1,593,738
1,573,805
1,562,798
Time
993,741
1,026,453
1,046,684
1,049,148
1,062,124
Total deposits
5,136,069
5,120,023
5,037,659
4,976,849
4,948,128
FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings
222,000
150,000
205,000
221,000
179,000
Long-term debt
101,547
101,547
101,547
101,547
101,547
Lease liability
51,541
52,632
52,807
53,829
54,861
Reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures [1]
3,810
1,272
1,431
1,897
1,409
Other liabilities
59,751
58,678
53,045
49,189
53,769
Total liabilities
5,574,718
5,484,152
5,451,489
5,404,311
5,338,714
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, 28,567,777 at June 30, 2019, and 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019
442,853
447,602
452,278
456,293
462,952
Additional paid-in capital
92,284
91,611
90,604
89,724
89,374
Accumulated deficit [1]
(20,428)
(19,102)
(26,782)
(34,780)
(41,733)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
19,072
8,409
9,127
4,458
(7,955)
Total shareholders' equity
533,781
528,520
525,227
515,695
502,638
Non-controlling interest
49
—
—
—
—
Total equity
533,830
528,520
525,227
515,695
502,638
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,108,548
$
6,012,672
$
5,976,716
$
5,920,006
$
5,841,352
[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
TABLE 3
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
46,204
$
47,488
$
45,861
$
45,540
$
43,768
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
6,757
6,486
7,178
7,530
8,260
Tax-exempt investment securities
668
656
708
814
866
Dividend income on investment securities
17
17
14
14
18
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
36
54
33
46
68
Dividend income on FHLB stock
132
456
186
161
161
Total interest income
53,814
55,157
53,980
54,105
53,141
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand
176
202
207
199
192
Savings and money market
1,118
1,253
1,549
1,507
791
Time
3,268
3,653
4,432
4,867
5,092
Interest on short-term borrowings
508
1,139
1,130
1,123
893
Interest on long-term debt
914
976
1,013
1,031
1,060
Total interest expense
5,984
7,223
8,331
8,727
8,028
Net interest income
47,830
47,934
45,649
45,378
45,113
Provision for credit losses
9,329
2,098
1,532
1,404
1,283
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
38,501
45,836
44,117
43,974
43,830
Other operating income:
Mortgage banking income
337
1,410
1,994
1,708
1,573
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,050
2,159
2,125
2,041
2,081
Other service charges and fees
4,897
4,095
3,894
3,909
3,215
Income from fiduciary activities
1,297
1,175
1,126
1,129
965
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
26
92
86
71
8
Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities
—
—
36
—
—
Income from bank-owned life insurance
(19)
594
645
914
952
Net gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed assets
—
(162)
17
—
—
Other (refer to Table 4)
298
405
343
322
2,879
Total other operating income
8,886
9,768
10,266
10,094
11,673
Other operating expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
20,347
21,207
20,631
20,563
19,889
Net occupancy
3,672
3,619
3,697
3,525
3,458
Equipment
1,097
1,142
1,067
1,138
1,006
Communication expense
837
906
1,008
903
734
Legal and professional services
2,028
2,123
1,933
1,728
1,570
Computer software expense
2,943
2,942
2,713
2,560
2,597
Advertising expense
1,092
527
711
712
711
Foreclosed asset expense
67
28
15
49
159
Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
1,798
(160)
(465)
487
167
Other (refer to Table 4)
2,359
3,908
3,624
4,442
4,057
Total other operating expense
36,240
36,242
34,934
36,107
34,348
Income before income taxes
11,147
19,362
19,449
17,961
21,155
Income tax expense
2,821
5,165
4,895
4,427
5,118
Net income
$
8,326
$
14,197
$
14,554
$
13,534
$
16,037
Per common share data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.30
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.47
$
0.56
Diluted earnings per share
0.29
0.50
0.51
0.47
0.55
Cash dividends declared
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.21
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
28,126,400
28,259,294
28,424,898
28,546,564
28,758,310
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
28,277,753
28,448,243
28,602,338
28,729,510
28,979,855
Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail
(Unaudited)
TABLE 4
The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Other operating income - other:
Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off
$
23
$
80
$
73
$
85
$
82
Other recoveries
40
36
42
26
26
Commissions on sale of checks
81
75
75
79
80
Gain on sale of MasterCard stock
—
—
—
—
2,555
Other
154
214
153
132
136
Total other operating income - other
$
298
$
405
$
343
$
322
$
2,879
The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Other operating expense - other:
Charitable contributions
$
187
$
122
$
230
$
175
$
154
FDIC insurance assessment
—
—
5
362
501
Miscellaneous loan expenses
300
361
274
317
294
ATM and debit card expenses
634
672
660
620
650
Armored car expenses
294
186
220
211
198
Entertainment and promotions
280
495
323
1,023
230
Stationery and supplies
248
305
240
279
225
Directors' fees and expenses
241
246
242
238
242
Directors' deferred compensation plan expense
(1,483)
148
(155)
133
435
Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses
—
—
—
(403)
—
Other
1,658
1,373
1,585
1,487
1,128
Total other operating expense - other
$
2,359
$
3,908
$
3,624
$
4,442
$
4,057
Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 5
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
11,082
1.29
%
$
36
$
13,704
1.57
%
$
54
$
11,380
2.41
%
$
68
Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:
Taxable
1,027,695
2.64
6,774
1,042,057
2.50
6,503
1,201,732
2.76
8,278
Tax-exempt
105,330
3.21
845
108,630
3.06
830
153,196
2.86
1,096
Total investment securities
1,133,025
2.69
7,619
1,150,687
2.55
7,333
1,354,928
2.77
9,374
Loans, including loans held for sale
4,462,347
4.16
46,204
4,412,247
4.28
47,488
4,083,791
4.33
43,768
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
14,589
3.61
132
18,504
9.85
456
14,278
4.52
161
Total interest-earning assets
5,621,043
3.85
53,991
5,595,142
3.94
55,331
5,464,377
3.94
53,371
Noninterest-earning assets
386,194
383,655
345,554
Total assets
$
6,007,237
$
5,978,797
$
5,809,931
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,013,795
0.07
%
$
176
$
1,019,854
0.08
%
$
202
$
951,101
0.08
%
$
192
Savings and money market deposits
1,651,751
0.27
1,118
1,592,398
0.31
1,253
1,472,835
0.22
791
Time deposits under $100,000
164,274
0.70
284
167,675
0.71
299
175,823
0.66
287
Time deposits $100,000 and over
846,152
1.42
2,984
828,434
1.61
3,354
982,678
1.98
4,805
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,675,972
0.50
4,562
3,608,361
0.56
5,108
3,582,437
0.69
6,075
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings
139,813
1.46
508
238,016
1.90
1,139
137,544
2.63
893
Long-term debt
101,547
3.62
914
101,547
3.81
976
101,547
4.23
1,060
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,917,332
0.61
5,984
3,947,924
0.73
7,223
3,821,528
0.85
8,028
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,445,724
1,390,536
1,396,033
Other liabilities
107,458
109,873
97,735
Total liabilities
5,470,514
5,448,333
5,315,296
Shareholders' equity
536,721
530,464
494,635
Non-controlling interest
2
—
—
Total equity
536,723
530,464
494,635
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,007,237
$
5,978,797
$
5,809,931
Net interest income
$
48,007
$
48,108
$
45,343
Interest rate spread
3.24
%
3.21
%
3.09
%
Net interest margin
3.43
%
3.43
%
3.34
%
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loans by Geographic Distribution
(Unaudited)
TABLE 6
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
HAWAII:
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
454,817
$
454,582
$
439,296
$
435,353
$
411,396
Real estate:
Construction
100,617
95,854
96,661
72,427
68,981
Residential mortgage
1,632,536
1,599,801
1,558,735
1,516,936
1,451,794
Home equity
504,686
490,734
475,565
473,151
465,905
Commercial mortgage
917,886
909,798
909,987
905,479
869,521
Consumer
367,960
373,451
369,511
353,282
352,771
Leases
—
—
31
52
83
Total loans
3,978,502
3,924,220
3,849,786
3,756,680
3,620,451
Allowance for credit losses
(51,646)
(42,592)
(42,286)
(42,414)
(41,413)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
3,926,856
$
3,881,628
$
3,807,500
$
3,714,266
$
3,579,038
U.S. MAINLAND: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
120,507
$
115,722
$
137,316
$
155,130
$
155,399
Real estate:
Construction
—
—
—
—
2,194
Residential mortgage
—
—
—
—
—
Home equity
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial mortgage
221,251
213,617
223,925
187,379
188,485
Consumer
191,738
195,981
156,835
147,924
135,042
Leases
—
—
—
—
—
Total loans
533,496
525,320
518,076
490,433
481,120
Allowance for credit losses
(7,999)
(5,379)
(5,881)
(5,853)
(5,854)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
525,497
$
519,941
$
512,195
$
484,580
$
475,266
TOTAL:
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
575,324
$
570,304
$
576,612
$
590,483
$
566,795
Real estate:
Construction
100,617
95,854
96,661
72,427
71,175
Residential mortgage
1,632,536
1,599,801
1,558,735
1,516,936
1,451,794
Home equity
504,686
490,734
475,565
473,151
465,905
Commercial mortgage
1,139,137
1,123,415
1,133,912
1,092,858
1,058,006
Consumer
559,698
569,432
526,346
501,206
487,813
Leases
—
—
31
52
83
Total loans
4,511,998
4,449,540
4,367,862
4,247,113
4,101,571
Allowance for credit losses
(59,645)
(47,971)
(48,167)
(48,267)
(47,267)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
4,452,353
$
4,401,569
$
4,319,695
$
4,198,846
$
4,054,304
[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Deposits
(Unaudited)
TABLE 7
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,430,540
$
1,450,532
$
1,399,200
$
1,351,190
$
1,357,890
Interest-bearing demand
1,018,508
1,043,010
998,037
1,002,706
965,316
Savings and money market
1,693,280
1,600,028
1,593,738
1,573,805
1,562,798
Time deposits less than $100,000
162,399
165,755
165,687
171,106
174,265
Core deposits
4,304,727
4,259,325
4,156,662
4,098,807
4,060,269
Government time deposits
523,343
533,088
552,470
574,825
600,572
Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000
100,047
107,550
103,959
105,382
107,051
Other time deposits greater than $250,000
207,952
220,060
224,568
197,835
180,236
Total time deposits $100,000 and over
831,342
860,698
880,997
878,042
887,859
Total deposits
$
5,136,069
$
5,120,023
$
5,037,659
$
4,976,849
$
4,948,128
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 8
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
667
$
467
$
—
$
—
$
—
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
2,287
979
799
738
2,492
Home equity
545
92
95
244
570
Consumer
48
17
—
—
—
Total nonaccrual loans
3,547
1,555
894
982
3,062
Other real estate owned ("OREO"):
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
—
—
302
276
276
Home equity
100
164
164
—
—
Total OREO
100
164
466
276
276
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
3,647
1,719
1,360
1,258
3,338
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
1,221
724
—
—
—
Consumer
352
286
235
267
159
Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest
1,573
1,010
235
267
159
Restructured loans still accruing interest:
Commercial, financial and agricultural
113
135
157
178
199
Real estate:
Construction
—
—
—
—
2,194
Residential mortgage
5,431
5,502
6,717
6,831
7,141
Commercial mortgage
1,709
1,839
1,985
2,097
2,222
Total restructured loans still accruing interest
7,253
7,476
8,859
9,106
11,756
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest
$
12,473
$
10,205
$
10,454
$
10,631
$
15,253
Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans
0.08
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.07
%
Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and OREO
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.08
%
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and OREO
0.12
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.09
%
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and OREO
0.28
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.37
%
Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:
Balance at beginning of quarter
$
1,719
$
1,360
$
1,258
$
3,338
$
2,737
Additions
2,056
695
112
—
810
Reductions:
Payments
(60)
(34)
(51)
(2,055)
(71)
Return to accrual status
—
—
(2)
(25)
—
Sales of NPAs
—
(302)
—
—
—
Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments
(68)
—
43
—
(138)
Total reductions
(128)
(336)
(10)
(2,080)
(209)
Balance at end of quarter
$
3,647
$
1,719
$
1,360
$
1,258
$
3,338
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 9
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
47,971
$
48,167
$
48,267
$
47,267
$
47,916
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
3,566
—
—
—
—
Adjusted balance at beginning of period
51,537
48,167
48,267
47,267
47,916
Provision for credit losses
9,329
2,098
1,532
1,404
1,283
Charge-offs:
Commercial, financial and agricultural
437
379
797
839
463
Real estate:
Home equity
—
—
5
—
—
Consumer
2,217
2,723
1,832
1,459
2,251
Total charge-offs
2,654
3,102
2,634
2,298
2,714
Recoveries:
Commercial, financial and agricultural
342
264
362
315
233
Real estate:
Construction
131
6
6
592
6
Residential mortgage
181
26
104
372
22
Home equity
31
—
24
9
9
Commercial mortgage
2
—
—
25
—
Consumer
746
512
506
581
512
Total recoveries
1,433
808
1,002
1,894
782
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,221
2,294
1,632
404
1,932
Balance at end of period
$
59,645
$
47,971
$
48,167
$
48,267
$
47,267
Average loans, net of deferred costs
$
4,462,347
$
4,412,247
$
4,293,455
$
4,171,558
$
4,083,791
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
0.11
%
0.21
%
0.15
%
0.04
%
0.19
%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans
1.32
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.14
%
1.15
%