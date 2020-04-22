central_pacific_financial_corp.jpg

HONOLULU, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.29, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2019 of $16.0 million, or EPS of $0.55, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.50. On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard and, as a result, recorded increases of $3.6 million to the allowance for credit losses on loans and $0.7 million to the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures, that was offset in retained earnings and net deferred tax assets. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total credit loss expense under CECL, which includes the provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures, of $11.1 million which impacted our first quarter operating results.

"The Company is highly focused on navigating the current challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we expect to see an adverse impact to our earnings in the near term, we are confident that we have the right leadership, solid balance sheet and strong risk management to manage well through the situation," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to live out the Bank's legacy by supporting our customers and the community during this unprecedented time. Through the hard work of our employees, we are assisting families and small businesses in Hawaii with various programs that we believe will help them weather the storm currently faced," said Catherine Ngo, President.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 206,802 shares of common stock, or approximately 0.7% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.7 million, or an average cost per share of $22.96. In March 2020, the Company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program due to uncertainty during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $47.8 million, compared to $45.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $47.9 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.43%, compared to 3.34% in the year-ago quarter and 3.43% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago quarter were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020. Net interest income and net interest margin were stable on a sequential quarter basis as there were offsetting decreases in both yields earned on interest-earning assets and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $8.9 million, compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.8 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a $2.6 million gain on the sale of MasterCard Class B common stock in the year-ago quarter, combined with lower mortgage banking income of $1.2 million and lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $1.0 million. These decreases were partially offset by $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap (included in other service charges and fees). The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, combined with lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, partially offset by the $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap (included in other service charges and fees). The lower mortgage banking income compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, primarily attributable to the recent decline in market interest rates. The lower income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily attributable to volatility in the equity markets. This included a loss on corporate-owned life insurance, which had an offsetting decrease in the Company's deferred compensation expense due to the market movements during the quarter.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $36.2 million, which increased from $34.3 million in the year-ago quarter and remained unchanged from $36.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a higher provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million related to the new CECL methodology, combined with higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.5 million, primarily attributable to our RISE2020 initiative. These increases were partially offset by a $1.5 million credit related to the fair value of our directors' deferred compensation obligation (included in other) primarily attributable to the volatility in the equity markets. The aforementioned $1.5 million credit related to the fair value of our directors' deferred compensation obligation (included in other) and lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.9 million during the current quarter, were partially offset by a higher provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $2.0 million and higher advertising expenses of $0.6 million compared to the previous quarter. The lower salaries and employee benefits during the current quarter was primarily attributable to lower employee deferred compensation expense due to volatility in the equity markets, combined with a true-up of the Company's incentive compensation plan accrual for 2019 recorded in the previous quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 63.90%, compared to 60.49% in the year-ago quarter and 62.81% in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $2.8 million, compared to $5.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $5.2 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 25.3%, compared to 24.2% in the year-ago quarter and 26.7% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2020 of $6.11 billion increased by $267.2 million, or 4.6% from March 31, 2019, and increased by $95.9 million, or 1.6% from December 31, 2019.

Total loans at March 31, 2020 of $4.51 billion increased by $410.4 million, or 10.0%, and $62.5 million, or 1.4% from March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in almost all loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to increases in all loan categories except consumer loans, which declined by $9.7 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 of $5.14 billion increased by $187.9 million, or 3.8% from March 31, 2019, and increased by $16.0 million, or 0.3% from December 31, 2019.  The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in savings and money market deposits of $93.3 million. This increase was offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $20.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $24.5 million and total time deposits of $32.7 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.30 billion at March 31, 2020.  This represents an increase of $244.5 million, or 6.0% from March 31, 2019, and $45.4 million, or 1.1% from December 31, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.9% at March 31, 2020, compared to 82.9% at March 31, 2019 and 86.9% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the addition of $1.8 million of residential mortgage and home equity loans in non-accrual loans.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $0.2 million and $1.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $9.3 million, compared to a provision of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $2.1 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (included in other operating expense) of $1.8 million, compared to a provision of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $0.2 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to the incorporation of life of loan estimated losses under CECL and economic forecasts that anticipate deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020 was 1.32%, compared to 1.15% at March 31, 2019 and 1.08% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $533.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $502.6 million and $528.5 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.3%, 13.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.6%, and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches (13 of which are temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of March 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism;  pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)

TABLE 1




Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

except for per share amounts)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT











Net interest income


$

47,830



$

47,934



$

45,649



$

45,378



$

45,113


Provision for credit losses [1]


9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283


Net interest income after provision for credit losses [1]


38,501



45,836



44,117



43,974



43,830


Total other operating income


8,886



9,768



10,266



10,094



11,673


Total other operating expense


36,240



36,242



34,934



36,107



34,348


Income before taxes


11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



21,155


Income tax expense


2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,118


Net income


8,326



14,197



14,554



13,534



16,037


Basic earnings per common share


$

0.30



$

0.50



$

0.51



$

0.47



$

0.56


Diluted earnings per common share


0.29



0.50



0.51



0.47



0.55


Dividends declared per common share


0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.21













PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average assets (ROA) [2]


0.55

%


0.95

%


0.99

%


0.92

%


1.10

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]


6.21



10.70



11.11



10.73



12.97


Average shareholders' equity to average assets


8.93



8.87



8.87



8.62



8.51


Efficiency ratio [1] [3]


63.90



62.81



62.48



65.09



60.49


Net interest margin (NIM) [2]


3.43



3.43



3.30



3.33



3.34


Dividend payout ratio [4]


79.31



46.00



45.10



48.94



38.18













SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES











Average loans, including loans held for sale


$

4,462,347



$

4,412,247



$

4,293,455



$

4,171,558



$

4,083,791


Average interest-earning assets


5,621,043



5,595,142



5,527,532



5,485,977



5,464,377


Average assets


6,007,237



5,978,797



5,907,207



5,856,465



5,809,931


Average deposits


5,121,696



4,998,897



4,987,414



4,977,781



4,978,470


Average interest-bearing liabilities


3,917,332



3,947,924



3,920,304



3,897,619



3,821,528


Average shareholders' equity


536,721



530,464



524,083



504,749



494,635


 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

REGULATORY CAPITAL











Central Pacific Financial Corp











Leverage capital


$

567,947



$

568,529



$

561,478



$

556,403



$

554,148


Tier 1 risk-based capital


567,947



568,529



561,478



556,403



554,148


Total risk-based capital


618,504



617,772



611,076



606,567



602,824


Common equity tier 1 capital


517,947



518,529



511,478



506,403



504,148


Central Pacific Bank











Leverage capital


556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390


Tier 1 risk-based capital


556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390


Total risk-based capital


607,402



605,320



600,511



594,644



588,066


Common equity tier 1 capital


556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390













REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS











Central Pacific Financial Corp











Leverage capital ratio


9.5

%


9.5

%


9.5

%


9.5

%


9.5

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.3



12.6



12.6



12.7



13.0


Total risk-based capital ratio


13.4



13.6



13.7



13.9



14.1


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


11.3



11.5



11.5



11.6



11.8


Central Pacific Bank











Leverage capital ratio


9.3



9.3



9.4



9.3



9.3


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.1



12.3



12.4



12.5



12.7


Total risk-based capital ratio


13.2



13.4



13.5



13.6



13.8


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


12.1



12.3



12.4



12.5



12.7






March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

BALANCE SHEET











Total loans


$

4,511,998



$

4,449,540



$

4,367,862



$

4,247,113



$

4,101,571


Total assets


6,108,548



6,012,672



5,976,716



5,920,006



5,841,352


Total deposits


5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128


Long-term debt


101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547


Total shareholders' equity


533,781



528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638


Total shareholders' equity to total assets


8.74

%


8.79

%


8.79

%


8.71

%


8.60

%












ASSET QUALITY











Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]


$

59,645



$

47,971



$

48,167



$

48,267



$

47,267


Non-performing assets


3,647



1,719



1,360



1,258



3,338


ACL to loans outstanding [1]


1.32

%


1.08

%


1.10

%


1.14

%


1.15

%

ACL to non-performing assets [1]


1,635.45

%


2,790.63

%


3,541.69

%


3,836.80

%


1,416.03

%












PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING











Book value per common share


$

18.99



$

18.68



$

18.47



$

18.05



$

17.50
























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.

[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).

[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).

[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.


 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)

TABLE 2




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

ASSETS











Cash and due from financial institutions


$

81,972



$

78,418



$

87,395



$

83,534



$

90,869


Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions


11,021



24,554



7,803



15,173



7,310


Investment securities:











Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


1,184,023



1,126,983



1,186,875



1,254,743



1,319,450


Equity securities, at fair value


1,002



1,127



1,058



1,034



910


Total investment securities


1,185,025



1,128,110



1,187,933



1,255,777



1,320,360


Loans held for sale


3,910



9,083



7,016



6,848



3,539


Loans


4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571


Less allowance for credit losses [1]


59,645



47,971



48,167



48,267



47,267


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


4,452,353



4,401,569



4,319,695



4,198,846



4,054,304


Premises and equipment, net


50,447



46,343



44,095



43,600



44,527


Accrued interest receivable


16,851



16,500



16,220



17,260



17,082


Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


16,721



17,115



17,001



17,247



16,054


Other real estate owned


100



164



466



276



276


Mortgage servicing rights


13,345



14,718



15,058



15,266



15,347


Bank-owned life insurance


159,637



159,656



158,939



158,294



158,392


Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock


18,109



14,983



17,183



17,824



16,145


Right of use lease asset


51,198



52,348



52,588



53,678



54,781


Other assets


47,859



49,111



45,324



36,383



42,366


Total assets


$

6,108,548



$

6,012,672



$

5,976,716



$

5,920,006



$

5,841,352


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand


$

1,430,540



$

1,450,532



$

1,399,200



$

1,351,190



$

1,357,890


Interest-bearing demand


1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706



965,316


Savings and money market


1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798


Time


993,741



1,026,453



1,046,684



1,049,148



1,062,124


Total deposits


5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128


FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings


222,000



150,000



205,000



221,000



179,000


Long-term debt


101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547


Lease liability


51,541



52,632



52,807



53,829



54,861


Reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures [1]


3,810



1,272



1,431



1,897



1,409


Other liabilities


59,751



58,678



53,045



49,189



53,769


Total liabilities


5,574,718



5,484,152



5,451,489



5,404,311



5,338,714


Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  none at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019











Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, 28,567,777 at June 30, 2019, and 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019


442,853



447,602



452,278



456,293



462,952


Additional paid-in capital


92,284



91,611



90,604



89,724



89,374


Accumulated deficit [1]


(20,428)



(19,102)



(26,782)



(34,780)



(41,733)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


19,072



8,409



9,127



4,458



(7,955)


Total shareholders' equity


533,781



528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638


Non-controlling interest


49










Total equity


533,830



528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,108,548



$

6,012,672



$

5,976,716



$

5,920,006



$

5,841,352













[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.












 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)

TABLE 3




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans


$

46,204



$

47,488



$

45,861



$

45,540



$

43,768


Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable investment securities


6,757



6,486



7,178



7,530



8,260


Tax-exempt investment securities


668



656



708



814



866


Dividend income on investment securities


17



17



14



14



18


Interest on deposits in other financial institutions


36



54



33



46



68


Dividend income on FHLB stock


132



456



186



161



161


Total interest income


53,814



55,157



53,980



54,105



53,141


Interest expense:











Interest on deposits:











Demand


176



202



207



199



192


Savings and money market


1,118



1,253



1,549



1,507



791


Time


3,268



3,653



4,432



4,867



5,092


Interest on short-term borrowings


508



1,139



1,130



1,123



893


Interest on long-term debt


914



976



1,013



1,031



1,060


Total interest expense


5,984



7,223



8,331



8,727



8,028


Net interest income


47,830



47,934



45,649



45,378



45,113


Provision for credit losses


9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


38,501



45,836



44,117



43,974



43,830


Other operating income:











Mortgage banking income


337



1,410



1,994



1,708



1,573


Service charges on deposit accounts


2,050



2,159



2,125



2,041



2,081


Other service charges and fees


4,897



4,095



3,894



3,909



3,215


Income from fiduciary activities


1,297



1,175



1,126



1,129



965


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


26



92



86



71



8


Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities






36






Income from bank-owned life insurance


(19)



594



645



914



952


Net gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed assets




(162)



17






Other (refer to Table 4)


298



405



343



322



2,879


Total other operating income


8,886



9,768



10,266



10,094



11,673


Other operating expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


20,347



21,207



20,631



20,563



19,889


Net occupancy


3,672



3,619



3,697



3,525



3,458


Equipment


1,097



1,142



1,067



1,138



1,006


Communication expense


837



906



1,008



903



734


Legal and professional services


2,028



2,123



1,933



1,728



1,570


Computer software expense


2,943



2,942



2,713



2,560



2,597


Advertising expense


1,092



527



711



712



711


Foreclosed asset expense


67



28



15



49



159


Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


1,798



(160)



(465)



487



167


Other (refer to Table 4)


2,359



3,908



3,624



4,442



4,057


Total other operating expense


36,240



36,242



34,934



36,107



34,348


Income before income taxes


11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



21,155


Income tax expense


2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,118


Net income


$

8,326



$

14,197



$

14,554



$

13,534



$

16,037


Per common share data:











Basic earnings per share


$

0.30



$

0.50



$

0.51



$

0.47



$

0.56


Diluted earnings per share


0.29



0.50



0.51



0.47



0.55


Cash dividends declared


0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.21


Basic weighted average shares outstanding


28,126,400



28,259,294



28,424,898



28,546,564



28,758,310


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


28,277,753



28,448,243



28,602,338



28,729,510



28,979,855













Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail


(Unaudited)

TABLE 4


The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Other operating income - other:











Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off


$

23



$

80



$

73



$

85



$

82


Other recoveries


40



36



42



26



26


Commissions on sale of checks


81



75



75



79



80


Gain on sale of MasterCard stock










2,555


Other


154



214



153



132



136


Total other operating income - other


$

298



$

405



$

343



$

322



$

2,879



The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Other operating expense - other:











Charitable contributions


$

187



$

122



$

230



$

175



$

154


FDIC insurance assessment






5



362



501


Miscellaneous loan expenses


300



361



274



317



294


ATM and debit card expenses


634



672



660



620



650


Armored car expenses


294



186



220



211



198


Entertainment and promotions


280



495



323



1,023



230


Stationery and supplies


248



305



240



279



225


Directors' fees and expenses


241



246



242



238



242


Directors' deferred compensation plan expense


(1,483)



148



(155)



133



435


Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses








(403)




Other


1,658



1,373



1,585



1,487



1,128


Total other operating expense - other


$

2,359



$

3,908



$

3,624



$

4,442



$

4,057













Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)


(Unaudited)

TABLE 5




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019



Average


Average




Average


Average




Average


Average



(Dollars in thousands)


Balance


Yield/Rate


Interest


Balance


Yield/Rate


Interest


Balance


Yield/Rate


Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions


$

11,082



1.29

%


$

36



$

13,704



1.57

%


$

54



$

11,380



2.41

%


$

68


Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



















Taxable


1,027,695



2.64



6,774



1,042,057



2.50



6,503



1,201,732



2.76



8,278


Tax-exempt


105,330



3.21



845



108,630



3.06



830



153,196



2.86



1,096


Total investment securities


1,133,025



2.69



7,619



1,150,687



2.55



7,333



1,354,928



2.77



9,374


Loans, including loans held for sale


4,462,347



4.16



46,204



4,412,247



4.28



47,488



4,083,791



4.33



43,768


Federal Home Loan Bank stock


14,589



3.61



132



18,504



9.85



456



14,278



4.52



161


Total interest-earning assets


5,621,043



3.85



53,991



5,595,142



3.94



55,331



5,464,377



3.94



53,371


Noninterest-earning assets


386,194







383,655







345,554






Total assets


$

6,007,237







$

5,978,797







$

5,809,931

























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

1,013,795



0.07

%


$

176



$

1,019,854



0.08

%


$

202



$

951,101



0.08

%


$

192


Savings and money market deposits


1,651,751



0.27



1,118



1,592,398



0.31



1,253



1,472,835



0.22



791


Time deposits under $100,000


164,274



0.70



284



167,675



0.71



299



175,823



0.66



287


Time deposits $100,000 and over


846,152



1.42



2,984



828,434



1.61



3,354



982,678



1.98



4,805


Total interest-bearing deposits


3,675,972



0.50



4,562



3,608,361



0.56



5,108



3,582,437



0.69



6,075


Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings


139,813



1.46



508



238,016



1.90



1,139



137,544



2.63



893


Long-term debt


101,547



3.62



914



101,547



3.81



976



101,547



4.23



1,060


Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,917,332



0.61



5,984



3,947,924



0.73



7,223



3,821,528



0.85



8,028


Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,445,724







1,390,536







1,396,033






Other liabilities


107,458







109,873







97,735






Total liabilities


5,470,514







5,448,333







5,315,296






Shareholders' equity


536,721







530,464







494,635






Non-controlling interest


2


















Total equity


536,723







530,464







494,635






Total liabilities and equity


$

6,007,237







$

5,978,797







$

5,809,931

























Net interest income






$

48,007







$

48,108







$

45,343





















Interest rate spread




3.24

%






3.21

%






3.09

%






















Net interest margin




3.43

%






3.43

%






3.34

%









































 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Loans by Geographic Distribution


(Unaudited)

TABLE 6




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

HAWAII:











Commercial, financial and agricultural


$

454,817



$

454,582



$

439,296



$

435,353



$

411,396


Real estate:











Construction


100,617



95,854



96,661



72,427



68,981


Residential mortgage


1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936



1,451,794


Home equity


504,686



490,734



475,565



473,151



465,905


Commercial mortgage


917,886



909,798



909,987



905,479



869,521


Consumer


367,960



373,451



369,511



353,282



352,771


Leases






31



52



83


Total loans


3,978,502



3,924,220



3,849,786



3,756,680



3,620,451


Allowance for credit losses


(51,646)



(42,592)



(42,286)



(42,414)



(41,413)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


$

3,926,856



$

3,881,628



$

3,807,500



$

3,714,266



$

3,579,038













U.S. MAINLAND: [1]











Commercial, financial and agricultural


$

120,507



$

115,722



$

137,316



$

155,130



$

155,399


Real estate:











Construction










2,194


Residential mortgage











Home equity











Commercial mortgage


221,251



213,617



223,925



187,379



188,485


Consumer


191,738



195,981



156,835



147,924



135,042


Leases











Total loans


533,496



525,320



518,076



490,433



481,120


Allowance for credit losses


(7,999)



(5,379)



(5,881)



(5,853)



(5,854)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


$

525,497



$

519,941



$

512,195



$

484,580



$

475,266













TOTAL:











Commercial, financial and agricultural


$

575,324



$

570,304



$

576,612



$

590,483



$

566,795


Real estate:











Construction


100,617



95,854



96,661



72,427



71,175


Residential mortgage


1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936



1,451,794


Home equity


504,686



490,734



475,565



473,151



465,905


Commercial mortgage


1,139,137



1,123,415



1,133,912



1,092,858



1,058,006


Consumer


559,698



569,432



526,346



501,206



487,813


Leases






31



52



83


Total loans


4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571


Allowance for credit losses


(59,645)



(47,971)



(48,167)



(48,267)



(47,267)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


$

4,452,353



$

4,401,569



$

4,319,695



$

4,198,846



$

4,054,304













[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Deposits


(Unaudited)

TABLE 7




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Noninterest-bearing demand


$

1,430,540



$

1,450,532



$

1,399,200



$

1,351,190



$

1,357,890


Interest-bearing demand


1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706



965,316


Savings and money market


1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798


Time deposits less than $100,000


162,399



165,755



165,687



171,106



174,265


Core deposits


4,304,727



4,259,325



4,156,662



4,098,807



4,060,269













Government time deposits


523,343



533,088



552,470



574,825



600,572


Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000


100,047



107,550



103,959



105,382



107,051


Other time deposits greater than $250,000


207,952



220,060



224,568



197,835



180,236


Total time deposits $100,000 and over


831,342



860,698



880,997



878,042



887,859


Total deposits


$

5,136,069



$

5,120,023



$

5,037,659



$

4,976,849



$

4,948,128


 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans


(Unaudited)

TABLE 8




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):











Commercial, financial and agricultural


$

667



$

467



$



$



$


Real estate:











Residential mortgage


2,287



979



799



738



2,492


Home equity


545



92



95



244



570


Consumer


48



17








Total nonaccrual loans


3,547



1,555



894



982



3,062













Other real estate owned ("OREO"):











Real estate:











Residential mortgage






302



276



276


Home equity


100



164



164






Total OREO


100



164



466



276



276


Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")


3,647



1,719



1,360



1,258



3,338













Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:











Real estate:











Residential mortgage


1,221



724








Consumer


352



286



235



267



159


Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest


1,573



1,010



235



267



159













Restructured loans still accruing interest:











Commercial, financial and agricultural


113



135



157



178



199


Real estate:











Construction










2,194


Residential mortgage


5,431



5,502



6,717



6,831



7,141


Commercial mortgage


1,709



1,839



1,985



2,097



2,222


Total restructured loans still accruing interest


7,253



7,476



8,859



9,106



11,756


Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest


$

12,473



$

10,205



$

10,454



$

10,631



$

15,253













Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans


0.08

%


0.03

%


0.02

%


0.02

%


0.07

%

Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and OREO


0.08

%


0.04

%


0.03

%


0.03

%


0.08

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and OREO


0.12

%


0.06

%


0.04

%


0.04

%


0.09

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and OREO


0.28

%


0.23

%


0.24

%


0.25

%


0.37

%












Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:











Balance at beginning of quarter


$

1,719



$

1,360



$

1,258



$

3,338



$

2,737


Additions


2,056



695



112





810


Reductions:











Payments


(60)



(34)



(51)



(2,055)



(71)


Return to accrual status






(2)



(25)




Sales of NPAs




(302)








Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments


(68)





43





(138)


Total reductions


(128)



(336)



(10)



(2,080)



(209)


Balance at end of quarter


$

3,647



$

1,719



$

1,360



$

1,258



$

3,338


 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans


(Unaudited)

TABLE 9




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2020


2019


2019


2019


2019

Allowance for credit  losses:











Balance at beginning of period


$

47,971



$

48,167



$

48,267



$

47,267



$

47,916


Adoption of ASU 2016-13


3,566










Adjusted balance at beginning of period


51,537



48,167



48,267



47,267



47,916













Provision for credit losses


9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283













Charge-offs:











Commercial, financial and agricultural


437



379



797



839



463


Real estate:











Home equity






5






Consumer


2,217



2,723



1,832



1,459



2,251


Total charge-offs


2,654



3,102



2,634



2,298



2,714













Recoveries:











Commercial, financial and agricultural


342



264



362



315



233


Real estate:











Construction


131



6



6



592



6


Residential mortgage


181



26



104



372



22


Home equity


31





24



9



9


Commercial mortgage


2







25




Consumer


746



512



506



581



512


Total recoveries


1,433



808



1,002



1,894



782


Net charge-offs (recoveries)


1,221



2,294



1,632



404



1,932


Balance at end of period


$

59,645



$

47,971



$

48,167



$

48,267



$

47,267













Average loans, net of deferred costs


$

4,462,347



$

4,412,247



$

4,293,455



$

4,171,558



$

4,083,791













Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans


0.11

%


0.21

%


0.15

%


0.04

%


0.19

%












Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans


1.32

%


1.08

%


1.10

%


1.14

%


1.15

%

 

