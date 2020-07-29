AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center, one of the fastest growing interventional pain practices in Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Bee Cave, TX.
Dr. Daniel Frederick, the Medical Director of Central Texas Pain Center, explained, "Central Texas Pain Center is focused on providing high quality, conveniently located interventional pain care to our patients in Texas. We believe that Bee Cave is undergoing rapid growth and we want to provide our patients with care that is easily accessible to where they live and work. As a result, we have multiple clinics in Austin. Our Bee Cave Clinic will be led by Dr. Derrick Wansom, who will be focusing on providing patient care along I-71 from Bee Cave to Bastrop."
Dr. Wansom encourages patient participation in the development of their plan of care and tailors customized multi-modal approaches to their pain. He combines minimally invasive interventions, targeted medical therapies, behavioral and functional therapy, and integrative care to meet each patient's individual needs. He feels that the most gratifying aspect of pain management is facilitating functional restoration and a return to an active, fulfilling lifestyle. In his free time, Dr. Wansom enjoys wrenching on cars, listening to a diverse spectrum of music, traveling, and cooking.
Central Texas Pain Center's newest clinic in Bee Cave is located at 15801 W. Hwy 71, Bldg 1, Suite 200, Bee Cave, TX 78738. Those who want more information or wish to make an appointment can visit www.PSADocs.com or call 855.876.7246.
About Central Texas Pain Center
Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from any type of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.
About Pain Specialists of America:
Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to 19 interventional pain clinics, 2 ambulatory surgery centers, two urine toxicology labs, and a compounding pharmacy. At their managed practices, Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, you'll find visionary healthcare leaders who are focused on excellent patient-centric care. Many of their physician leaders have been trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to assist in their development of best practices and the latest interventional treatments while helping them to focus on providing exceptional patient care.
Visit Pain Specialists of America at www.psadocs.com and connect with us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PainSpecialistsofAmerica
Contact:
Amber Holthofer
VP of Sales & Marketing
aholthofer@psadocs.com