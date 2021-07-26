LAKE MARY, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector technology, today announced that Mandy Clark joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective July 26, 2021. Clark will report directly to CentralSquare CEO Dave Zolet and serve as a core member of CentralSquare's executive leadership team.
Clark brings more than twenty years of human resources leadership experience to CentralSquare. Most recently, Clark was CHRO and senior vice president of human resources for Sierra Nevada Corporation, a private aerospace, space, and defense manufacturing company with over 5,000 employees and nearly $3 billion in revenue.
"In today's highly competitive marketplace, we have to attract, retain, and motivate the best talent to deliver the best customer experience," Zolet said. "Mandy is a proven executive leader for high-growth companies. Her experience building talent-focused growth strategies and driving purpose-focused employee engagement as a core discriminator is a key component of CentralSquare's mission of creating safer, stronger, and connected communities," Zolet said.
Prior to Sierra Nevada, Clark led human resource programs within several industries and diverse business models, including PepsiCo, CoreLogic, Cargill, and General Electric. Through her consulting firm, Optimizing You, she assisted organizations managing post-merger integration activities with clients, including Nike™ Direct, La-Z-Boy, and North Sails manufacturing.
"CentralSquare is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative services to public agencies and their communities," commented Clark. "I'm thrilled to join this mission-focused team and help guide CentralSquare's people and talent strategy, enabling us to meet our customers' most critical needs."
Clark holds a BA in Sociology and Business Administration, magna cum laude, from the University of Nevada, and an MBA with a concentration in Human Resources Management from Purdue University.
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech, Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development for public administration agencies. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare's broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.
