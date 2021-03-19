FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centria Healthcare, a leader in home-based healthcare services, including providing ABA Therapy services for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announces the hiring of Kevin Gehrt as Chief Human Resources Officer and Rajan Nagarajan as Chief Information Officer. Both will serve in key leadership roles to ensure that delivery of high quality services for their clients and growth of the company continues.
As Chief Human Resources Officer, Kevin is charged with implementing effective company growth and productivity strategies, while providing executive leadership. He brings over 25 years of experience leading Human Resources, Communications, and health & safety initiatives for successful companies such as Cardinal Health and Hewlett-Packard.
"I'm proud to be joining a company that not only has set a mission to deliver exceptional care and services to clients, but is actually following through on it. What Centria Healthcare does for families is truly inspiring," said Kevin. "I hope to continue to build on that mission by creating an environment that values and effectively utilizes key skills of each team member providing care and services to our clients."
Rajan will serve as Chief Information Officer, leading the digital transformation and process excellence for Centria Healthcare as they continue to grow. His career spans nearly four decades with a diverse range of executive roles at major corporations like at Ford and Kellogg. Rajan brings a wealth of experience in leading large scale PMOs and successfully launching enterprise business services delivering significant savings.
"I'm energized to be joining a team that fosters a passion for helping others," said Rajan. "My goal at Centria Healthcare is to leverage my experience for mentoring young leaders to grow and harness their true potential when it comes to integrating people, process, and performance to drive sustainable positive change."
Rajan and Kevin will be working alongside the rapidly growing leadership team at Centria Healthcare, heading up the processes and systems that continue to drive the operational excellence for their expanding home-based healthcare services.
"Kevin and Rajan both come to us with impressive backgrounds in driving effective company growth and operational processes" said Dan Buning, President/COO of Centria Healthcare. "Their expertise will surely make an impact as we continue to grow our team to provide the best therapy for children with autism."
About Centria Healthcare
Centria Healthcare is a leading provider of home and center-based therapy and nursing care services offered under three distinct service lines. Centria Autism operates in 11 states and provides therapy and support to families living with autism, from pre-diagnosis to treatment planning to ABA therapy. Centria Pediatric Nursing provides pediatric home healthcare and round-the-clock nursing to families in Michigan with children who have severe medical requirements. Centria Catastrophic Injury Care coordinates comprehensive care and therapies for those Michigan residents involved in the most serious of accidents whose injuries include traumatic brain, spinal cord, and orthopedic injuries.
For more information, please visit http://www.centriahealthcare.com.
