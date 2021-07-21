SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentricMIT, a leading provider of managed IT services in the greater Springfield area today announced the appointment of Orrin Rohrer as Chief Information Officer. Mr. Rohrer brings 20 years of experience to the CentricMIT team of business technology experts serving clients in the 417 area. Centric MIT is the managed IT services division of Paperwise, Inc. a document management and process automation software provider headquartered in Springfield, MO.
Many successful organizations in Springfield have come to count on CentricMIT to provide local support for their networking, IT strategies, cloud solutions, cybersecurity and more. What sets CentricMIT apart is a combination of technology expertise and local support. Rohrer has a long and successful track record in systems engineering, automation, and data center management. Most importantly, Rohrer has deep Springfield roots with degrees from Ozarks Technical College and Evangel University, as well as a Masters of Cybersecurity from Missouri State University. CentricMIT clients will benefit from his expertise in a variety of areas such as virtual and physical environments, cybersecurity, network management, and development operations.
"CentricMIT exists to help Springfield organizations use technology to succeed," stated Dan Langhofer, President of Paperwise, Inc. and CentricMIT. "Our focus has always been helping companies turn previous technology headaches into competitive advantages. Orrin's expertise in a variety of areas such as virtual and physical environments, cybersecurity, network management, and development operations will immediately benefit our clients and our teams at CentricMIT and Paperwise."
During his time as a senior software engineer and technical director at Mobobmo, Rohrer led the team responsible for NASA's main website and infrastructure, oversaw and developed the NASA 2017 Solar Eclipse live page which handled over 2.4 million concurrent viewers and worked on various projects for various government entities such as the US House of Representatives.
Most recently, Rohrer was the principal cybersecurity & CIP engineer for Associated Electrical Cooperative, Inc., where he led the team responsible for securing and architecting industrial control system (ICS) environments for generation assets on the grid which provides power to over 900,000 customers in the state of Missouri. He oversaw and facilitated vulnerability assessments of OT environments for both NERC CIP compliance and security purposes. He also interpreted risks and impacts of new technology and implemented new and emerging technologies related to IT/OT.
Rohrer's background also includes systems engineering for HealthMEDX, where he was responsible for hosting more than 100 clients with 24x7 operations in the LTC and Home Health Industry and led a project to automate customer environments which resulted in $100,000+ annual savings.
Orrin also previously spent four years with Paperwise and CentricMIT where he helped design the original MSP offering at CentricMIT.
