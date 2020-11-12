- Raised approximately $25 million, before expenses, through an underwritten public offering of Class A Common Stock - Announced cash tender offer to retire up to $60 million of Series B Senior Preferred Stock - Net loss of $7.0 million - a decrease of $29.8 million compared to the net income of $22.8 million in 3Q 2019 -- due to variability in the timing of customer deliveries - Signed an agreement with TerraPower to pursue commercial-scale, domestic production capabilities for High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) - Consolidated cash balance of $152.8 million as of September 30, 2020