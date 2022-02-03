IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Digitek, a premier Sage software business partner for over 15 years, to allow credit card processing directly within Sage Construction and Real Estate.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Sage Construction and Real Estate that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Sage Construction and Real Estate.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Sage Construction and Real Estate.
"We experienced the benefits first hand after implementing EBizCharge for Digitek and we believe that EBizCharge will be a valuable tool for all of our clients as well." Mike Herbert, VP of Sales at Digitek Solutions.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Digitek Solutions and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Sage Construction and Real Estate.
About EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100 accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
About Digitek Solutions
Digitek Solutions is a leading software business solutions provider to companies throughout the United States, with a national footprint of customers in 32 states. As a certified Sage software business partner for more than 15 years, Digitek has established itself as a premier provider of Sage software products and business solutions to mid-sized and large businesses. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of Accounting and Business Software Solutions, IT services, and custom programming to help business streamline their operations and grow their business. For more information, visit https://www.digiteksolutions.com.
