IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Klear Systems, a business management software provider located in Orange County, California, to allow credit card processing directly within Sage 100cloud ERP and Acumatica Cloud ERP.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built payment integrations for both Sage and Acumatica that use Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integrations allow merchants to process credit cards from directly within Sage or Acumatica.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Sage or Acumatica. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Partnering with Century Business Solutions has enabled us to confidently provide our clients with a high-value credit card processing solution coupled with top-level service that's in line with what we offer at Klear Systems," said Kayla Harter, Business Development Manager at Klear Systems.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Klear Systems and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Sage 100cloud and Acumatica.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Klear Systems, Inc.
Your business success is the measure of our business success.
Klear Systems is on a mission to empower our clients with innovative software solutions to effectively manage and grow their business. Through emerging technology, creative solutions, and top-level talent, we show genuine care and concern for the wellbeing and success of each project, continuously driving trust and developing long-lasting relationships with our clients.
We're not here to sell you software and walk away. We're here to guide you, from project-planning and implementation to custom development and ongoing support, always keeping the focus on delivering a measurable return on your technology investment. For more information, visit http://www.klearsystems.com.
