IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Wittmer Web Design, a web design company that helps small businesses grow their online presence.
The partnership will use Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway integrates with dozens of ERPs and accounting programs—as well as CRM software and online shopping carts—to automate payment acceptance and allow credit card processing directly inside existing software.
EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts.
"I am excited to be able to offer my clients a solution that simply makes sense," said Myron Wittmer, Owner at Wittmer Web Design. "The modules in EBizCharge will give my clients so much freedom and flexibility to decide how they want to accept payments, and, better yet, it saves them time and money compared to their current processes."
EBizCharge provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes. With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Wittmer Web Design and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Wittmer Web Design
Wittmer Web Design is a web design company that helps small businesses grow their online presence. We work side by side with our clients to help them find new ways to utilize technology and tools in their business. For more information, visit https://wittmerwebdesign.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 888-500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions