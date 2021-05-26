ELMHURST, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry expert Charles J. Salley as the Western Regional Sales Manager.

About Charles J. Salley

Charles J. Salley brings 40 years of aerospace fastening experience in commercial, military, and space. Experience includes product applications, engineering, manufacturing, supplier relationships and cost saving inventory management programs. Charles has had previous responsibility for managing some of the largest aerospace VMI programs in North America. In addition, Charles has vast sales management experience in domestic and international aerospace markets with major OEM's and distributors. As Western Regional Sales Manager, Charles will be responsible for account development, sales growth and customer relationships within the Century Fasteners western region.

Charles is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles, CA. and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.

The Western Regional Sales Manager, reports to the Director of Sales, David Clark.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.

Media contact:

John Ringold

Century Fasteners Corp.

Director of Marketing

800-221-0769

jringold@centuryfasteners.com

www.centuryfasteners.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12871213

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-fasteners-corp--charles-j-salley-hired-301300174.html

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.