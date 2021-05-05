ELMHURST, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired longtime fastener industry professional Denise Murphy as the Syracuse, NY Branch Manager.

About Denise Murphy

Denise Murphy brings to the role of Branch Manager over twenty years of fastener industry experience in sales, supplier relations, customer development, inventory management and a strong technical background.  In addition, Denise has expertise concerning Aerospace products, systems and applications, supply chain management and strong leadership skills. As Branch Manager, Denise will be responsible for growth and profitability through existing business development, new customer relationships, leading corporate initiatives and managing the Syracuse, NY sales force.

Denise is a graduate of the University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ with a degree in Business Management (2010) and is Six Sigma Green Belt Certified (SSGBC) from the Management and Strategy Institute.

The Syracuse, NY Branch Manager, reports to the Director of Operations, James D. Harding.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

