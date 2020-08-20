CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 28, 2020.

About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at news.centurylink.com.

