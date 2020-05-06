Highlights - Reported Net Income of $314 million for the first quarter 2020, excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, reported Net Income of $399 million - Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.243 billion for the first quarter 2020, excluding $34 million of Integration and Transformation Costs - Expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Integration and Transformation Costs, to 42.9% in the first quarter 2020, from 41.7% in the first quarter 2019 - Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1.299 billion for the first quarter 2020 - Generated Free Cash Flow of $407 million for the first quarter 2020, excluding $82 million of cash paid for Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items - Achieved approximately $510 million of annualized run-rate Adjusted EBITDA cost transformation savings against the three-year goal of $800 million to $1 billion - Due to the impact of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty, the Company withdraws full year 2020 financial outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures - Prior capital allocation decisions and refinancing activity lead to strong liquidity position; Company reaffirms deleveraging target and dividend policy