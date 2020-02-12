Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights - Reported Net Income of $223 million for the fourth quarter 2019; excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, reported Net Income of $352 million - Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.278 billion for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding $173 million of Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items - Expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, to 40.9% in the fourth quarter 2019, from 39.8% in the fourth quarter 2018 - Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1.909 billion for the fourth quarter 2019 - Generated Free Cash Flow of $1.022 billion for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding $53 million of cash paid for Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items Full Year 2019 Highlights - Reported Net Loss of $5.269 billion for the full year 2019; excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, reported Net Income of $1.409 billion - Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $6.680 billion for the full year 2019 - Grew full year Adjusted EBITDA to $9.070 billion and generated Free Cash Flow of $3.276 billion, excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items of $299 million and $224 million, respectively - Reduced Net Debt by approximately $2 billion and reduced leverage to 3.7x Net-Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA - As of the end of 2019, achieved approximately $430 million of annualized run-rate Adjusted EBITDA cost-transformation savings