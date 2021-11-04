SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Liu, CEO of Foxconn, will be the keynote speaker at this year's U.S.-Taiwan High Tech Forum (UTHF), which will take place virtually on Nov. 5 from 4:30 to 7:05 PST and on Nov. 12 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. PST. Liu will speak about the issues facing the semiconductor industry supply chain, which has recently experienced disruptions that have affected delivery of goods worldwide.
The forum is being hosted by the North America Taiwanese Engineering & Science Association, a non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley that fosters advancements in technology, and is sponsored by Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology. It's free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, please visit https://www.uthf.net.
The theme of this year's summit will be "Blockchain, Semiconductors and Their Intersection in the Future of Finance, Work and Network Infrastructure." The Nov. 5 session will focus on the semiconductor industry supply chain, and the Nov. 12 session will focus on the blockchain and crypto currency industry.
After Liu kicks off the forum on Nov. 5, Jimmy Goodrich, vice president of the Semiconductor Industry Association, will then share his experience and insights about global supply chain policies. Brian Shieh, corporate vice president of Applied Materials, will follow with his perspectives about the display manufacturing industry, which includes the manufacturing of flat screen TVs and LCD panels. Colley Hwang, founder and president of DIGITIMES, will end the day's session with a talk entitled, "Perspectives on the Asian ICT Supply Chain Movement."
On Nov. 12, attendees will have the chance to hear from Edward Chang, an adjunct professor of computer science at Stanford University, who will discuss how to leverage blockchains for data security and privacy. Andrew Tang, chairman of Draper Associates/Draper Dragon, will discuss the emerging trends in blockchain technologies and applications, and their impact on crypto currencies and finance. Clara Tsao, founder of Filecoin Foundation, will conclude the presentations with her talk, entitled, "Introduction to Web 3.0 and Emerging Trends in Global Blockchain Policy."
At the end of the second day of the forum, a panel of industry experts will discuss their perspectives on the blockchain and crypto currency industries. The panelists will include Tsao and Serra Wei, CEO of Aegis Custody.
The North America Taiwanese Engineering & Science Association is a non-profit and tax deductible professional organization founded in 1991. Its goal is to empower innovative leaders to broaden their impact by providing a forum to help them collaborate, share business insights, and promote the advancement of entrepreneurship within the community.
For more information about the event and to register, please visit https://www.uthf.net.
