Pete Skelly directed exceptional performance of Mattamy's US business; search for new leader underway
ORLANDO, Fla, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Pete Skelly, CEO of Mattamy Homes US, has announced his intention to retire from the company, effective in the fall of 2020. Mr. Skelly joined Mattamy in July 2018 and has worked collaboratively with our team members to grow our business while improving performance and success in the company's US operations.
"We have been very fortunate to have an individual of Pete's background and experience leading Mattamy's US business," says Larry Nicholson, Executive Chairman of Mattamy Homes. "During his two years at the helm of Mattamy Homes US he has led the US business to record results and has set us up for a significantly brighter future. We will definitely miss Pete's leadership and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement. He will certainly be hard to replace, and we are looking forward to finding the right individual to build on the progress and success of our US team."
Prior to joining Mattamy, Pete held a number of executive leadership roles at large US homebuilders, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with CalAtlantic (the 5th largest homebuilder in the US) and The Ryland Group.
The search for a new CEO for Mattamy Homes US is currently underway.
About Mattamy Homes
Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.