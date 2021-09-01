NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking to do something good for yourself and make a positive impact on others while you do? Starting on Wednesday, September 1, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) will kick off its fifth annual US-based STEPtember campaign to raise funds and awareness for cerebral palsy research. A monthlong fully virtual challenge, STEPtember is built for this moment — encouraging people to get active in ways that work for them wherever they are, with the ultimate goal of reaching the equivalent of 10,000 steps every day this September.
STEPtember is powered by people, by friendly competition, and by the belief that everyone can make a difference. Individuals and teams sign up to see who can raise the most funds and log the most activity. All abilities are welcome and more than 60 activities convert to steps.
CPARF is determined to raise the bar set by last year's best-ever event, which brought in almost $1.7 million, fueled by more than 12,000 participants. Nearly 150 organizations participated in 2020, and many companies shared that STEPtember provided a crucial way for employees to connect right when they needed it, bringing them together to do something good for their mental and physical health while making a difference for people with cerebral palsy.
18 million people of all ages have cerebral palsy globally, and the last 18 months have been especially difficult for so many of them. They still need therapies and equipment to help them move and thrive, and science still needs to advance to help people with cerebral palsy engage with the world however they want to. Research needs to expand to help people contend with and adapt to the ways that this disability changes during the course of their lives.
Funds from STEPtember support US-based research projects to open up what's possible for cerebral palsy, from chronic pain treatments to technological advancements revolutionizing communication to precision medicine.
Organizations with employees signed up to step it up include Invesco, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, QBE, UBS, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG).
To join them and others to get moving and move cerebral palsy research forward, visit http://www.steptember.us.
CPARF'S MISSION
Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization that funds the best-positioned US-based research to change what's possible for cerebral palsy. To learn more about its life-changing work, visit http://www.cparf.org or contact info@cparf.org.
Media Contact
Jocelyn Cohen, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, 646.340.1208, jocelyn.cohen@cparf.org
SOURCE Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation