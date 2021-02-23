WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cerebral's online mental health care is officially available across the entire United States.
When Cerebral launched its online mental health care service at the beginning of 2020, Covid-19 had not yet struck the U.S. and launched so much of the country into mental health crisis. But even before Covid, the need was evident for Cerebral's high-quality mental health care for anyone to access at any time.
The world shifted in a big way in 2020; but the fact is, the country was already going through major cultural shifts. Americans were, and are, spending more time online. Services, like certain types of health care, were shown to be effectively delivered digitally—at the same or even higher quality. And, the mental health care crisis in America was only worsening, as it has been for years.
When Cerebral began the journey of creating and delivering a service that combines psychiatric and behavioral therapy, its work was more important than ever.
"I'm thrilled that folks in the U.S., wherever they are, now have access to long-term, high-quality mental health care," said Cerebral Founder and CEO Kyle Robertson. "The timing couldn't be better, too, as we've just rolled out insurance coverage. This is still just the beginning, and there are more great things to come."
Delivering online mental health care across the country is an enormous undertaking and a big challenge. Providers and therapists must be licensed by state in order to care for patients. So Cerebral worked, and continues to work, diligently to establish a large group of providers and therapists that can treat patients around the country. Adding in the need to do all of this via phone or video chat, according to technical protocols, and in a way that ensures the highest quality of care meant plenty of long nights, miles of paperwork, and a lot of new partnerships made along the way.
Cerebral COO Jess Muse added, "We're excited to offer our medication management and counseling services nationally, and equally excited to continue to grow the number of states where our therapy plans are available. The future for people seeking mental health care is bright."
For those dealing with depression, anxiety, or insomnia but who have been lacking access to care, now's the time to start. Sign up now and find your support today.
