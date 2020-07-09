DENVER, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CereHealth Corp., a recognized leader and innovator in biotechnology applications and advanced neurodiagnostics, announced today that its FDA-cleared population template, an alternative to traditional normative datasets for quantitative analysis of clinical brain SPECT, will be presented by the company's Senior Medical Imaging Engineer, Lindsay Quandt, MS, MBA, at SNMMI's Annual Meeting on July 11-14. The virtual conference, entitled "Diagnosis to Therapy: The Future of Image-Guided Patient Management," will be attended virtually by over 2,500 society members and insiders of the nuclear medicine and molecular imaging industry worldwide.
A recorded oral presentation of the collaboration between Ms. Quandt and coauthor, Dr. Cyrus Raji, MD, PhD, will be featured in the conference's online Science Pavilion1. Ms. Quandt will review their analysis of how a large collection of clinical scans can substitute a small dataset of normal subjects for the identification and quantification of perfusion abnormalities in brain SPECT imaging. She will highlight how the population template was generated from over 2,000 heterogenous clinical scans and validated against a normative dataset of 90 controls. Based on the high rating that the abstract received from the conference's review panel, a condensed version of its content is currently under consideration to be featured by Dr. Irene Buvat during her Physics, Instrumentation and Data Sciences (PIDS) Summary Session on Sunday, July 12.
"One of the many benefits in having a large, consistently acquired and continuously expanding clinical dataset is that it allowed us to explore an alternative method for SPECT quantification that was counterintuitive but ultimately consistent with the current gold standard," said Shane Quint, CTO of CereHealth Corporation. "Through the verification and validation process for the FDA, it became evident that our approach made sense and could be applied clinically. SNMMI's invitation to present to the keenest minds applying these methods in daily practice is an exciting opportunity."
CereHealth's FDA 510(k)-cleared CereMetrix® platform delivers radiologists and treating providers with advanced neuroimaging analysis tools in a web-enabled environment. Unparalleled 3D visualizations and objective voxel-level perfusion measurement enable consistent and detailed assessments of patients' brain health. CereMetrix®'s viewer, paired with its clinical data collection and automated reporting, equip physicians with every tool necessary to deliver comprehensive neurodiagnostic evaluations.
"The level of accuracy encompassed in CereMetrix's population template provides a clear pathway to identify abnormalities, which in turn allows me to explain the connection to my patient's symptoms," said Shaun O'Leary, MD, PhD, a Chicago neurosurgeon who has been using CereMetrix's reporting since 2018. "I can tell my patients that abnormalities identified in their quantitative brain imaging have been vetted through a method that is as good as the present gold standard AND will continue to get better as more patients are included."
About CereHealth Corporation
CereHealth is an imaging and data analytics company committed to fulfilling the needs of patients, healthcare providers, radiologists, and researchers with compassionate care and state-of-the-art tools. Our web-based solutions help each user integrate all available data for a more precise and thorough understanding of their patient, cohort, or condition in question. The Company focuses on removing diagnostic bias and applying innovation to empower healthcare providers to make more informed decisions regarding patient-specific treatments and enable contract research organizations (CROs) to access interlocked capabilities that add value to the clinical trial process and workflow.
1Raji, C., Quandt, L. Going Against the Norm: A Novel Approach to a Normative Dataset for Clinical Brain SPECT. Journal of Nuclear Medicine, 61 (Supplement 1), pp.76, 2020 (link).
