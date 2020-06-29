UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cergentis, a genomics company that develops and commercializes kits and services based on its proprietary Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology, today announced the appointment of Joris Schuurmans as CEO and Dirk Pollet and Maja Sanders as Supervisory Board members. Novalis Biotech Incubation will invest in Cergentis' growth potential.
Incoming CEO Joris Schuurmans has extensive experience in the molecular diagnostics and biopharmaceutical industry. He held senior executive positions at Biocartis and MyCartis, and recently lead Skyline Dx' melanoma program prior to transitioning to his role at Cergentis.
Joris Schuurmans commented: "I am very excited by the opportunity to join Cergentis at this pivotal stage. Cergentis has developed an impressive array of products and services in the field of genetic engineering, and is extremely well-positioned to enter the molecular diagnostics field with products that elucidate DNA variants in tumors that cannot be well-analyzed with current technologies. We are all excited to embark on our mission to improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients."
Dr. Jan Groen, Chairman of the Board: "A heartfelt gratitude to outgoing CEO Jan Dekker, who laid the foundation for Cergentis to take the next step to accelerate the development and commercialization of its unique TLA technology for cancer diagnostics. We are pleased to welcome Joris as new CEO. Joris has an excellent international track record in the biotech industry. We are also very pleased with the appointment of our new Board members Maja and Dirk."
Dr. Dirk Pollet, industry veteran, heralded the acquisition of Multiplicom by Agilent as CEO of Multiplicom, is currently CEO of Enzyre. Maja Sanders currently holds supervisory roles at various (non-)profit organizations and has built up extensive managerial experience in the private equity industry.
Novalis Biotech Incubation, a venture capital investment fund, is investing in Cergentis.
Wim Van Criekinge, Co-founder of Novalis: "We are pleased to invest in Cergentis. Their technology is unique and allows the most advanced genome characterization to date."
About Cergentis
Cergentis is a genomics company that develops and commercializes TLA-based diagnostic kits for targeted complete next-generation sequencing of (trans)genes and gene editing events. The company also provides commercial services for leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. TLA is a well-established technology that provides unique and critical advantages in the implementation of personalized medicine. For more information: cergentis.com.